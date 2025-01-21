"Definitely paid him to lose": Internet reacts as video of Jake Paul carrying Mike Tyson on his shoulders at inaugural ball goes viral

A video has been going viral on social media where Jake Paul can be seen carrying Mike Tyson on his shoulders at the inaugural ball. The video garnered a lot of attention after the duo’s match held on November 15, 2024, at the AT&T Stadium, Texas, in which Paul had defeated Tyson.

The recent video where Tyson can be seen on the shoulders of Jake Paul was also shared by the latter, who called Mike his “best friend,” in the caption. Furthermore, the video was also uploaded by another Instagram user, @Akademiks, to which another user responded and said:

“Definitely paid him to lose.”

Social media users pour in speculations as the video of Tyson and Paul from Trump's inauguration goes viral. (image via Instagram/@trukai_)

Furthermore, others also brought back the claims about the November match being rigged, as several comments read:

Social media users pour in speculations as the video of Tyson and Paul from Trump's inauguration goes viral. (image via Instagram/@melooworldwide_, @ewat08, @chris.guala)

Social media users pour in speculations as the video of Tyson and Paul from Trump's inauguration goes viral. (image via Instagram/@willcarry215, @zazamimi143)

Social media users pour in speculations as the video of Tyson and Paul from Trump's inauguration goes viral. (image via Instagram/@apluckynumberis13 )

A few social media users also poured in hilarious comments as several were amused to see Jake Paul carrying Mike Tyson.

Social media users pour in speculations as the video of Tyson and Paul from Trump's inauguration goes viral. (image via Instagram/@taebinladen_)

Social media users pour in speculations as the video of Tyson and Paul from Trump's inauguration goes viral. (image via Instagram/@purert76, @kamecomeback)

Previous claims about Mike Tyson and Jake Paul’s fight being rigged explored as the promoter released a statement to refute the allegations

While the recent video of the two boxers continues to go viral, however, this is not the first time that Jake Paul and Mike Tyson have made their way into the news due to their alleged friendship.

This is because many publications like Bleacher Report published a report on January 18, 2025, claiming that Mike Tyson wished Jake Paul a happy birthday on social media.

Mike Tyson first wished Cus D’Amato and Muhammad Ali their birthday and then reshared the post, stating:

“Just heard Jake Paul also shares this date too. Happy Bday.”

Furthermore, as Paul defeated Tyson via a unanimous decision, several fans and viewers started posting on social media claiming that the match between the two was rigged. However, the same was clarified by the fight’s promoter, who released a lengthy statement and said:

“Following the wide circulation of incorrect and baseless claims that undermine the integrity of the Paul vs Tyson event, Most Valuable Promotions (MVP) would like to set the record straight regarding the contractual agreements and nature of the fight. Rigging a professional boxing match is a federal crime in the United States of America.

The statement continued:

“Trash talk and speculations are common in sports, and athletes and promoters need to tolerate nonsensical commentary, jokes and opinions. But suggesting anything other than full effort from these fighters is not only naive but an insult to their work they put into their craft and to the sport itself.”

Expand Tweet

For the unversed, the duo fought each other at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas in November, last year. The fight was also streamed live on Netflix, as Variety reported that more than 65 million people tuned in to see the match.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback