Jake Paul becomes the only man ever to achieve this feat against Mike Tyson in pro boxing history

Jake Paul's fight against Mike Tyson was one that drew criticism and intrigue from combat sports fans worldwide. Irrespective of how polarizing the matchup was due to their glaring age differential, it did come to fruition. Ultimately, Paul emerged victorious and accomplished a unique feat, something no other man ever did against Tyson in the sport of professional boxing.

YouTuber-cum-boxer Paul was originally scheduled to fight former undisputed heavyweight champion boxer Tyson in a heavyweight professional boxing bout at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, U.S.A., on July 20, 2024. Nevertheless, 'Iron Mike' suffered an ulcer flare-up in late May, sidelining him. 'The Problem Child' instead fought and knocked out ex-UFC star Mike Perry.

The Paul-Tyson fight was rebooked to transpire at the same venue on a new date -- Nov. 15, 2024. Well, the fight finally went down this past Friday at the mammoth stadium in Texas. Many expected the 27-year-old Paul to dominantly knock the 58-year-old Tyson out, given the latter's age as well as the injuries and health issues he's battled over the years.

Nevertheless, the legend appeared to hold his own inside the squared circle. It marked Tyson's first professional boxing match since June 2005. He hadn't even competed in an exhibition boxing match for years, with his last exhibition taking place in November 2020.

Although Tyson's punching power and trademark bobbing and weaving movement appeared to stifle Paul's offense early on, the younger fighter seemed to thoroughly outpoint his foe from the second round onwards. Their fight went the eight-round distance.

The three official judges declared 'The Problem Child' the winner via unanimous decision. Judge David Iacobucci scored it 80-72, Judge Laurence Cole has it 79-73, and Judge Jesse Reyes also scored it 79-73 -- all in favor of Paul.

The influencer thereby achieved a feat that no other man has done in the sport of professional boxing. Jake Paul became the first fighter to boast a points victory in a pro boxing match against Tyson.

Overall, Tyson's pro boxing record currently stands at 50 wins, seven losses, and two NCs (No Contests); with 44 wins coming via KO/TKO. Of his seven defeats, five came via KO/TKO, one via Disqualification (DQ), and one via decision.

Jake Paul hints at bigger things on the horizon after beating Mike Tyson

In the aftermath of his defeat against Jake Paul, Mike Tyson earned praise for valiantly fighting an opponent 30 years younger and someone who's presumably in their athletic prime.

Speaking to Ariel Helwani inside the ring, 'Iron Mike' teased possibly fighting again, perhaps against Jake's older brother Logan Paul, who also seemed willing to lace up the gloves against him.

Furthermore, during his post-fight in-ring conversation with Helwani, Jake Paul spoke about potential future opponents and stated:

"Everyone is next on the list. I'm not even going to call out specific names."

Helwani then referenced Paul's pre-fight comments, wherein 'The Problem Child' had stated that he planned to call out Canelo Alvarez after fighting Mike Tyson. Upon being questioned about a possible showdown against the legendary Alvarez, Paul answered:

"Canelo needs me, so I'm not even going to try and call him out. He knows he wants the payday, so he knows where the money man's at."

Check out Jake Paul's comments below:

