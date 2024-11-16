Bollywood action movie star pens heartfelt note for Mike Tyson after Jake Paul fight: "Age isn't just a number"

A Bollywood action movie icon has put forth a heartfelt note for Mike Tyson after the latter's fight against Jake Paul. The legendary Indian actor referenced the biggest point of contention regarding the matchup: Tyson and Paul's 30-year-plus age differential.

Tyson is considered one of the best professional boxers ever and is a former undisputed heavyweight champion. His final professional boxing match took place in June 2005, following which he retired from the sport. His most recent exhibition boxing bout came against fellow great Roy Jones Jr. in November 2020.

Tyson hadn't competed in a professional boxing match for almost two decades and battled various health setbacks over the years. However, he still managed to make a pro boxing comeback, returning against YouTuber-turned-boxer Paul. The Paul-Tyson heavyweight boxing match headlined a fight card at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, U.S.A., on Friday, Nov. 15, 2024.

Trending

The 58-year-old Tyson's courageous performance was praised by many. Though he did appear to threaten Paul with his legendary power at certain points, the 27-year-old's speed helped him steer clear of 'Iron Mike's' knockout punches.

The consensus before, during, and after the fight was that the age difference put Tyson at a significant disadvantage. Their fight went the distance, with 'The Problem Child' seemingly outworking Tyson. Paul emerged as the winner via unanimous decision.

Watch highlights from the fight below:

Suniel Shetty, who's beheld as one of the greatest action movie stars in the history of Indian cinema and beyond, subsequently addressed the Mike Tyson-Jake Paul fight. Fondly referred to as 'Anna,' he himself is a martial artist and sports aficionado. Shetty has also notably hosted an MMA reality show, 'Kumite 1 Warrior Hunt.'

For his part, Shetty took to X and penned a heartfelt note for Tyson, lauding the latter for being valiant enough to step into the ring regardless of age.

The 63-year-old actor and producer, known for his incredible fitness and martial arts prowess, indicated that 'Iron Mike' redefined the game despite coming up short on the judges' scorecards. Shetty tweeted:

"When you're Mike Tyson, Age isn't just a number, it's a badge of honor, grit, and unrelenting belief. Jake Paul may have taken the win, but Iron Mike walked away with something far greater—our unwavering respect. Legends like him don't retire—they redefine the game."

Expand Tweet

Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson aftermath: Could 'Iron Mike' fight Logan Paul next?

During the post-fight in-ring interviews after Mike Tyson's defeat against Jake Paul, Ariel Helwani spoke to both fighters. Upon being asked whether a pre-existing injury adversely affected his performance, Tyson implied that he was indeed injured heading into the fight but didn't want to use that as an excuse.

Furthermore, when questioned whether it was the last time he'd competed in the squared circle, Tyson said:

"I don't think so."

Helwani then inquired whether Mike Tyson has more to give and, if so, which potential opponent comes to mind. Tyson replied by expressing interest in fighting Jake's older brother Logan Paul, who's a YouTuber, WWE superstar, and boxer:

"I don't know, Maybe his brother."

Logan seemed to lightheartedly reply by warning that he'd "kill" Tyson. The latter smilingly retorted:

"It is on then."

Watch their exchange below (0:25):

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback