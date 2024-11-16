Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson: Full video highlights

The highly anticipated Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson showdown on Friday night at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, has now secured its place in boxing history. This eight-round heavyweight bout captured immense attention, largely due to the remarkable 31-year age gap between the two fighters—the largest ever in professional boxing.

Expand Tweet

Trending

'The Problem Child' triumphed over the heavyweight boxing legend with a largely one-sided unanimous decision in a bout that never quite reached the explosive heights many had anticipated. Here are some of the key moments from the Paul vs. Tyson clash.

Check out Jake Paul and Mike Tyson making their way into the arena:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Renowned singer Tori Kelly performed the American national anthem before both boxers made their way to the squared circle.

Expand Tweet

Paul’s entrance to the ring turned heads as the YouTuber-turned-boxer made a grand spectacle of his arrival. Draped in diamonds and extravagant jewels from head to toe, he cruised to the squared circle in a custom low-rider with his brother Logan by his side.

Expand Tweet

In contrast, the former undisputed heavyweight champion’s ring walk was understated yet captivating, exuding the same raw intensity and stoic demeanor from his prime.

Expand Tweet

'Iron Mike' looked battle-worn as he was introduced in the center of the ring, yet he came forward with purpose, briefly tagging the backing-up Paul with a swift left and a glancing right. Tyson dodged a few wild swings but was soon clipped by a cleaner right to the head, which seemed to set the tone for what was to follow.

Expand Tweet

The second round unfolded with lackluster exchanges, as Tyson appeared devoid of any real aggression, while 'The Problem Child' landed a few solid shots. However, in the third round, the veteran boxer found himself in trouble when a flurry of left hands sent him reeling.

Expand Tweet

In rounds four and five, Paul controlled the pace with his jab, outboxing Tyson and keeping him at bay. Tyson landed a body shot and a left hook, but Paul responded with sharp counters, including a quick 1-2.

Expand Tweet

The following rounds saw Paul continue to outbox 'Iron Mike', staying on the outside and using his superior speed and accuracy. Tyson struggled to close the distance, unable to match Paul’s fluid movement.

Expand Tweet

Paul dominated the exchanges in the final round, while Tyson appeared to fade, unable to mount a meaningful attack. In the final moments, 'The Problem Child' showed respect to Tyson with a bow, capping off a commanding performance.

Expand Tweet

After the final bell rang, Paul was awarded a unanimous decision, with two judges scoring it 79-73, while a third delivered an 80-72 scorecard.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback