Jake Paul praises "GOAT" Mike Tyson in brutally honest post-win reaction, talks potential Canelo Alvarez fight: "Canelo needs me"

The Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson boxing match was preceded by bad blood, but 'The Problem Child' punctuated his post-fight interview by speaking glowingly of 'Iron Mike'. He hailed him as a legend and even proclaimed him the greatest boxer of all time, who inspired him to pursue boxing.

Moreover, he revealed that the fight was as difficult as he had been expecting, despite the pre-fight talk of knocking his foe out cold. Unfortunately for both men, the fight went the distance and resembled a sparring match or exhibition bout more than anything else.

"First and foremost, Mike Tyson, it's such an honor. Let's give it up for Mike, bro. He's a legend. He's the greatest to ever do it. He's the GOAT. I look up to him. I'm inspired by him."

Trending

Check out Jake Paul's praise of Mike Tyson:

Expand Tweet

Naturally, following his unanimous decision win over an over-the-hill Tyson, the topic of Paul's next boxing match came up. It was then that one of boxing's greatest active fighters, Canelo Alvarez, was mentioned. 'The Problem Child' was dismissive but claimed that Alvarez needed him.

When asked by veteran combat sports journalist Ariel Helwani about fighting the Mexican great, Paul tried to goad him.

"Canelo needs me, so I'm not even going to try and call him out. He knows he wants a payday, so he knows where the money man's at."

Check out Jake Paul's thoughts on fighting Canelo Alvarez:

Expand Tweet

Jake Paul has already faced four professional boxers

While Mike Tyson is an all-time great, he is 58 and looked his age every bit during their fight. Unfortunately, most of the other boxers Jake Paul has faced have been fairly low-level, with Andre August and Ryan Bourland being knocked out in devastating fashion by 'The Problem Child'.

Check out one of Paul's knockouts:

Expand Tweet

Tommy Fury, who is his age, is the only one to beat him, dragging him to a hard-fought split-decision loss. It remains the only loss on Paul's professional record.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback