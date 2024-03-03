"Should be a DQ," "Against a homeless dude" - Fans barely impressed with Jake Paul's first-round knockout of 35-year-old Ryan Bourland

The outcome of Jake Paul vs. Ryan Bourland exceeded even 'The Problem Child's' expectations. He had initially predicted a second-round knockout, but actually found the stoppage in Round 1.

Paul split his foe's guard with a sniping jab and followed up with hard right hooks to the body. Within seconds, Bourland began dropping his arms in anticipation of more body shots, exposing his head. Meanwhile, Paul's jab kept splitting his opponent's guard open, allowing him to slide a rear uppercut through the gap, landing with authority.

Check out Jake Paul's TKO of Ryan Bourland below:

Bourland, however, was tough. The rear uppercut, which had knocked out Paul's previous opponent in Andre August, only rocked him. Nevertheless the 35-year-old's fate was sealed as Paul swarmed him with a combination to force the referee to step in and wave the fight off as Bourland collapsed.

Fans have since reacted to Paul's latest win, but they were anything but impressed, with one fan even referring to Bourland as homeless.

"Against a homeless dude"

Another accused Paul of landing multiple rabbit punches.

"Multiple shots to the back of the head should be a DQ"

More fans were dismissive of Bourland as a boxer, despite him being a former Golden Gloves champion.

"He fought a bum"

Some even took aim at Bourland's physique.

"Who's the fat boy? Did he forget to train for the fight?"

Check out a collage of fan reactions below:

Fan reactions to Jake Paul's win

In an unforeseen turn of events, Paul vs. Bourland became the impromptu headliner of the card.

The main event was initially a showcase for Amanda Serrano, as it took place in her native Puerto Rico, where she was slated to defend her WBA, WBO and IBF featherweight titles against Nina Meinke. Unfortunately, an eye injury led to her being declared medically unfit to fight.

Serrano and Meinke are now expected to square off at a later date, while Paul will continue his pursuit of a world championship in boxing.

Jake Paul is more than just a boxer

In early 2023, Jake Paul shocked the combat sports world by signing with the PFL with intentions of competing in MMA. He has since begun training for the sport, and even challenged Nate Diaz, who he recently beat in a boxing match, to an MMA bout.

Check out Jake Paul grappling on the mats:

However, with his focus currently aimed toward capturing championship gold in boxing, it is unlikely that Paul will compete in MMA this year. If he does, it would almost certainly be a showcase bout against an overmatched foe, as opposed to the far more dangerous Diaz.