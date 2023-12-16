"Kid's got skills" - Francis Ngannou, Logan Paul, and other fighters react to Jake Paul's stunning KO win over Andre August

YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul delivered a stunning first-round knockout against Andre August at the Caribe Royale Resort in Orlando, Florida.

'The Problem Child' clinched his eighth professional victory on Friday night with a powerful uppercut, sealing the win at 2:32 of the very first round. This marked Paul's second encounter with a professional boxer, the first being his fight with Tommy Fury in February which he lost via split decision.

Paul exhibited notable improvement, showcasing nimble footwork from the opening bell. He strategically unleashed straight rights to his opponent's mid-section. The decisive moment came when the 26-year-old executed a right uppercut, catching August off guard and sending him to the canvas.

Following his impressive victory, 'The Problem Child' earned accolades from the combat sports community.

Former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou wrote:

"The kid’s got skills congrats on an amazing performance @jakepaul @PFLMMA"

Expand Tweet

UFC bantamweight champion Sean O'Malley commentated:

"👀🔥🔥🔥"

Expand Tweet

Logan Paul reacted:

Expand Tweet

Check out some more reactions below:

"When August wakes up, he’ll be bald & with a grey beard. The shadow realm has claimed him 💯"

"Pretty cool seeing this dude actually do well in boxing"

"Jake Paul kept his promise to the fans and got the first round knockout. Waving goodnight to the dazed Andre August"

Credits: @jakepaul, DAZNBoxing and @SpinninBackfist on X

What did Jake Paul say after the fight?

Jake Paul's latest triumph took his professional record to 8-1, highlighted by five knockout victories. The victory marks his first knockout since the rematch against former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley in 2021.

During the post-fight interview, 'The Problem Child' reflected on his performance and reiterated his commitment to becoming a world champion:

"I said first-round knockout all week. I manifested this. This is the power of manifestation. I said I needed to bring back the old ‘Problem Child’. I’ve been too nice to these guys, letting them go to the later rounds."

He added:

"I don’t know what I proved tonight, you know. I’m just going to do me. This is part of the process, the next step to becoming world champion… All I wanted to do was give y’all a knockout for Christmas." [H/t NY Post]