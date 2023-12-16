Jake Paul vs. Andre August full fight video highlights

The YouTube superstar turned boxing sensation Jake Paul was back in action on Friday night, for the first time since his last win in August against UFC legend Nate Diaz.

'The Problem Child' took on 35-year-old American boxer Andre August at the Caribe Royale Orlando in Orlando, Florida, on December 15. The younger Paul brother was hoping to build on his last victory after previously suffering the first loss of his professional career at the start of the year.

'The Problem Child' and August took centre-stage after three main card bouts, including two championship clashes. Two of these fights had already ended in last-round knockouts.

The 26-year-old walked out flanked by his brother and WWE superstar, Logan Paul. The older Paul displayed his WWE United States Championship strap on his shoulder in the walkout.

Jake Paul and Andre August both showed intent in the opening exchanges by trading jabs, with the YouTuber targeting the chin and August landing on his body. However, it was a very short-lived affair for the 35-year-old as the younger Paul brother set up a beautiful left jab and followed up with an immediate right undercut with just 40 seconds left to go in the very first round.

Catch his knockout from a ringside angle below:

The YouTuber had earlier promised that the fight would end in a knockout unlike his last victory, a unanimous decision win.

The 26-year-old waved goodbye to his flattened opponent as he lay on the canvas and celebrated his eighth victory and fifth by knockout in the locker room.

Jake Paul says the UFC is falling in reaction to Dana White's comments about PFL absorbing Bellator

Jake Paul is signed to MMA promotion PFL, which made waves by acquiring an established promotion like Bellator last month.

UFC president Dana White blasted both promotions involved in the wake of the deal, but the YouTuber countered his comments by saying the UFC is failing. He stated that they lost their biggest star, Francis Ngannou, earlier in the year.

"It’s a massive deal. Of course Dana is going to say that to protect his business, but the UFC is falling. What big fights are they putting on? Their biggest star and the heavyweight champion of their organization came to the PFL for better opportunities, and the fighter are going where the better opportunities are."

Paul also asserted that PFL is the place to be for fighters.

"That’s what 2023, 2024 is all about, that the PFL is the best place for fighters. [PFL being on] ESPN, [they’re] crushing it, massive numbers, and they just keep on getting bigger and bigger, new investments infused into the company. So just massive plans, massive things going on in the company, and Dana White’s concerned. Trust me."

Check out Jake Paul's comments below (1:13):