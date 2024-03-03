Amanda Serrano vs. Nina Meinke: Live round-by-round updates

Amanda Serrano vs. Nina Meinke will go down later this evening at the Coliseo Jose Miguel Agrelot, San Juan in Puerto Rico, with the undisputed women's featherweight titles on the line.

Serrano is widely considered one of the all-time greats in women's boxing. She's the only woman to have held world titles in seven divisions. She holds a pro record of 46-2-1.

'The Real Deal' is on a four-fight win streak and is undefeated since her split decision loss to Katie Taylor in 2022.

In the other half of the main event, Nina Meinke has won multiple titles, including WBA gold, WIBF, and IBF intercontinental featherweight championships during her career. The German southpaw holds a record of 18-3 and is on a six-fight win streak.

According to CBS Boxing, 'The Real Deal' is a -3500 favorite over her opponent (+1600 underdog) for the event. The much-awaited women's featherweight title clash is set to start soon. Stick with Sportskeeda MMA for live results and play-by-play updates.

Amanda Serrano vs. Nina Meinke

In an unfortunate turn of events, Amanda Serrano vs. Nina Meinke has been canceled owing to a medical complication on 'The Real Deal's' side. The announcement was made moments before the main event was supposed to begin.

The cancellations come as the unified women's featherweight champion was declared medically unfit to fight tonight by the Puerto Rican Boxing Commission owing to an eye injury she suffered yesterday.

Serrano apologized to the fans and broke down in the ring as the event came to an anticlimactic end. Furthermore, she promised to return to fight on her home Island soon.

Most Valuable Promotions has announced that they will offer a full refund for all those who are seeking it.