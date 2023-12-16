Jake Paul reaffirms goal of becoming boxing world champion following KO win, names potential opponent for next fight

Jake Paul has reiterated that he'd like to capture a world championship in professional boxing.

Paul's latest combat sports contest was a professional boxing match against Andre August that transpired earlier tonight (December 15, 2023). 'The Problem Child' dominated the fight and knocked August down with a powerful uppercut, winning via first-round KO.

Following the thunderous Jake Paul KO win, the post-fight press conference witnessed him shedding light on his next move. Paul (8-1 pro boxing) highlighted that many viewed his fight against the less-known but experienced August as a risky matchup for his brand.

The 26-year-old American has consistently maintained that he aims to become a boxing world champion. Reaffirming that, Paul stated:

"What's going on? What's the plan here? And it's just one answer -- to become world champion."

Earlier this year, Jake Paul suggested that he'd like to acquire more experience in the boxing ring by fighting full-time professional boxers, even if they're lesser-known athletes. Many have highlighted that this would be in stark contrast to Paul's modus operandi, as he's primarily boxed high-profile MMA fighters in most of his matchups.

Paul has lately suggested that he likely won't fight influencer boxers, including longtime rival KSI. Instead, he has his sights set on fighting more experienced, full-time boxers.

Watch Paul's complete post-fight press conference below:

During the post-fight press conference, a journalist alluded to the same and asked whether Paul would box someone like Viddal Riley rather than KSI. The YouTuber and boxing star responded by indicating that he's open to possibly boxing Riley.

Presently, neither Paul nor Riley's next fights have been officially announced. Regardless, 'The Problem Child' said:

"Yeah, for sure, that can happen. That'd be interesting. And he [Riley] has a name, a profile. And that's something that excites me for sure. And as I go down this path, I'm gonna continue to challenge myself, and grow, and grow, and grow. And some of those names start popping into the equation."

Check out Jake Paul's comments below:

Expand Tweet

When Viddal Riley labeled Jake Paul vs. KSI as the biggest fight ever in YouTube boxing

Social media influencer boxing/YouTube boxing, wherein internet personalities clash in amateur or pro boxing bouts, has become a unique niche in combat sports in recent years. Speaking of which, to this day, one of the most-discussed potential YouTube boxing matchups is Jake Paul vs. KSI.

Reigning English cruiserweight champion Viddal Riley (10-0 pro boxing) served as KSI's boxing trainer in the 2017-19 time period. In 2022, Riley spoke to iFL TV and notably opined that a possible Paul-KSI boxing match would be the biggest showdown in the history of influencer boxing. Suggesting that it'd be an even bigger spectacle than the Logan Paul vs. KSI fights, Riley said:

"It is bigger. It's the biggest YouTube fight that will ever happen. But it's about if it happens ... It's not even nothing to deny it is the biggest."

Watch Riley discuss the topic below (4:05):