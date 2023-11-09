"Logan carrying you" - Jake Paul puts "31-year-old forehead" KSI on blast for having 'The Problem Child's name pinned on his X profile

Jake Paul and KSI's rivalry has fired up on X yet again over the British YouTuber's fight against Tommy Fury.

'The Nightmare' recently fought Tommy Fury in the boxing ring after months of trash talk. The fight was an interesting one to judge but 'TNT' ended up winning via unanimous decision. However, some fans called the decision a 'robbery'. Paul took a screenshot of the pinned tweet on KSI's bio where he said he would beat Fury and made fun of it.

The Brit then trolled 'The Problem Child' back and the American had some fighting words:

"This 31 year old forehead still has my name pinned to his X profile trying to gas up his fight against Tommy. I’m your daddy then, now and forever. Logan carrying you."

Take a look at the tweet:

Paul's tweet

Jake Paul is currently preparing to fight his next opponent on December 15th. The YouTuber turned boxer had announced earlier this year that he would be fighting on December 15 but had not confirmed his opponent. He recently announced that he will be fighting 10-1 professional boxer Andre August in his next fight. Fans wanted to see Paul fight KSI next, but that fight is nowhere on the cards currently.

Jake Paul and his management release a statement on why they chose Andre August

Fans of Jake Paul wanted to see the YouTuber turned boxer fight KSI next as the pair have been calling each other out for years now. The Brit even stated that the sole reason he got back into the ring was so he could eventually beat Paul. However, 'The Problem Child' seems to have other aspirations as he looks to challenge for a world title and gain experience per his statement:

"I'm a professional boxer and I want to be world champion, so I need to pursue the path towards greatness against people who have been boxing their whole life. So far, my entire boxing career has been on pay-per-view....Now I want to build my experience in the ring against seasoned fighters. I'm coming to prove my greatness on Friday, December 15th live on DAZN for the world to see."

Jake Paul believes he has what it takes to become a world champion in boxing and he will now fight 'real boxers' instead of trying to sell PPVs, which he has been doing so far. 'The Problem Child' will try to gain as much experience as he can before trying to challenge for a title.