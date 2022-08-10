"That's crazy" - Logan Paul doubts Jake Paul will ever become a light-heavyweight world champion

Jake Paul has always oozed confidence when expressing his aims for his career in boxing. However, with his latest statement, he's left his own brother stunned. Logan Paul, of course, ventured on his boxing journey with his brother and has also been involved in some huge fights of his own.

'The Problem Child' was expected to face Hasim Rahman Jr. on August 6 but the natural heavyweight couldn't make the weight. Jake Paul is yet to face a professional boxer inside the ring, although he was prepared to face Tommy Fury and then Hasim Rahman Jr., until complications got in the way of both matchups.

As a guest on his elder brother's podcast IMPAULSIVE, the 5-0 boxer voiced his ambitions in boxing, he said:

"I wanna be the light-heavyweight champion of the world and I will become the light-heavyweight champion of the world."

His brother then responded by saying:

"I know that you have said that before and that's what you wanna do... I think that's crazy. I'll always believe in you and have your back, but that one, in particular, you being the world champ in boxing is really hard for me to wrap my head around."

Ultimately, Paul's career in boxing is progressing and has the same rights as any other young fighter to aim for world title status.

Jake Paul explains why he believes that he can become a light-heavyweight world champion

The current world champions of the light-heavyweight division are Dmitry Bivol and Artur Beterbiev. Both Russians are elite-level fighters with strong amateur pedigrees, as well as impressive professional resumes.

Despite the competition inside the light-heavyweight division, Jake Paul still believes that he can become a world champion one day. When questioned about his beliefs, he replied:

"It is crazy. It definitely is crazy and I like that because it's pushing me. The funny thing is, though, I know I can do it, my skill level [and] my natural talent. You have to have the natural talent and the skill that's there. That's that power and speed, and I have those things. The confidence also comes from me yesterday sparring the former three-time heavyweight champion of the world and winning all three rounds we sparred. So, it's very realistic and that's right now. Think two years from now, three years from now." [sic]

