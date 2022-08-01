Watch: Leaked footage reveals Hasim Rahman Jr. weighed 216lbs ahead of his fight week against Jake Paul

Hasim Rahman Jr. was set to face Jake Paul for the YouTuber's sixth professional fight. The 31-year-old stepped in after England's Tommy Fury was forced to withdraw from facing Paul due to being denied entry into the United States.

Many believed that Paul was taking a huge risk by facing Rahman due to the clear size difference. 'Gold Blooded' is a natural heavyweight but was expected to cut down to the 200lbs weight limit for the cruiserweight division on short notice.

Rahman did, however, express that weight wouldn't be an issue and he instantly signed to fight the superstar.

Following the cancelation of the event, a video has been leaked of the 12-1 boxer weighing in ahead of fight week. It shows that the fighter weighed in at 216 lbs. This meant that the American would have had to lose 16lbs (7kg) in a week.

This ultimately left the boxing authorities questioning Rahman's progress with his weight cut.

Watch the leaked video clip here:

Is this Jake Paul fight a big missed opportunity for Hasim Rahman Jr.?

Headlining the famous Madison Square Garden for a fighter's 14th professional bout is a huge opportunity for anybody.

The 12-1 boxer was given a huge opportunity to earn a significant payday for facing Jake Paul at the historic arena. Many believed he would've been the favorite to defeat Paul as well, which would have boosted his career and profile significantly.

While it's not uncommon for fighters to cut significant amounts of weight for fights, Rahman's father has suggested in the past that his son lacks discipline when preparing for contests.

Since the cancelation of the matchup, Jake Paul has released a video clip from the original fight press conference. The video sees Rahman Sr. state that his son hadn't taken the preparations of his previous fights seriously enough.

In the video clip, Hasim Rahman Sr. said:

"My son has really underperformed and underprepared for pretty much all of his fights."

Watch the video clip here:

