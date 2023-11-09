How good is Andre August? Boxing highlights of Jake Paul's new opponent for Dec. 15 bout

Andre August was recently announced as Jake Paul's opponent for the latter's boxing match on December 15. The 35-year-old boxer represents Paul's first step in his journey to become a world champion boxer, as 'The Problem Child' has revealed that he is no longer interested in pursuing influencer boxing bouts.

But just how good is August compared to Paul? The pair's records aren't that far apart in terms of their number of fights. August has taken part in 12 boxing matches, 10 of which are wins, while one is a loss and another a draw. Meanwhile, Paul has fought eight times, winning seven and losing once.

However, despite the negative reception that Jake Paul's next fight has drawn from fans, Andre August may be more experienced than his record implies. Furthermore, he has a breadth of knockout power, as made evident by the following clips, shared on X/Twitter, of his knockouts over Joshua Kuhn and Jeremie Parks:

However, Andre August isn't just a knockout artist with no technique behind his punches. He has also defeated Santario Martin via unanimous decision, outboxing the latter over six rounds, the final round of which can be seen in the embedded clip below:

While his record has been largely favorable, August has been criticized for facing extremely beatable foes. For example, Joshua Kuhn, Jeremie Parks, and Santario Martin all have poor boxing records, with Kunh being 1-4-1, Parks being an outrageous 6-29-3, and Martin being 4-7.

His level of opposition has not been stellar and has led some to wonder if August will be as good as Team Paul has advertised.

Andre August is also an accomplished amateur boxer

The only other professional boxer that Jake Paul has faced is Tommy Fury, to whom he lost a close split decision. Despite being the younger brother of heavyweight boxing great Tyson Fury, Tommy Fury has not won any notable titles at either a national or world level.

By comparison, Andre August, who is Jake Paul's next fight, has won a few regional titles during his amateur days. He is a three-time Texas Golden Gloves boxing champion and a two-time Texas State runner-up. So, despite his professional record only being 10-1-1, he has been boxing for much longer.