"Utter nonsense" - Fans refuse to buy Jake Paul's team's statement for proceeding with Andre August fight

Jake Paul has prevented what would have been weeks of speculation regarding his next bout by announcing that he will be taking on Andre August on December 15 in Orlando, Florida. The fight is being framed as 'The Problem Child's' first step in his journey to becoming a world champion boxer.

This is largely due to August's status as a professional boxer with more experience than Paul. While he has only taken part in 12 professional fights, August is also 35 years old and started boxing professionally in 2013, meaning he has a decade's worth of experience. However, some don't view him as the challenge he might be.

Specifically, Jake Paul's fans aren't buying into Andre August as the threat that he is being framed as, at least by the former's team. He is a relatively unknown commodity and holds no signature wins over any notable names. Whereas someone like Tommy Fury at least had a fair amount of name recognition.

As the younger brother of heavyweight boxing great Tyson Fury, Tommy Fury had a reputation to live up to. Furthermore, his undefeated record created an element of intrigue in his matchup with Paul. August, however, has neither of those, and fans have pointed it out.

One fan expressed astonishment over one of Paul's referenced statements in the tweet, which was a confession regarding the level of opponents he's faced thus far:

"That first statement is the most logical thing he’s ever said. Basically acknowledged he’s been a gimmick his whole “career”"

Another fan mocked August's level as a boxer:

"So a tune up fight like real boxers do, cool"

Some fans even regarded it as nonsense:

"Utter nonsense"

Meanwhile, others expressed disbelief:

"Really"

Fan reactions

Jake Paul's offer to fight Nate Diaz in MMA

Jake Paul previously faced Nate Diaz in a boxing match, defeating the latter via unanimous decision. In the aftermath, talks of a rematch were rampant, with Diaz calling for another boxing match. However, Paul was more interested in proving his mettle in the cage. So, he challenged his foe to an MMA fight.

Specifically, 'The Problem Child' offered Diaz an MMA fight in the PFL. However, the Stockton icon turned down the offer, dismissing the PFL as minor league promotion of the sport, causing talks to break down.