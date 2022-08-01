"It's the biggest YouTube fight that will ever happen" - Viddal Riley on potential bout between KSI and Jake Paul

Viddal Riley has stated that a bout between KSI and Jake Paul would be the biggest fight in YouTube boxing history. In an interview with iFL TV, Riley said the following:

"It is bigger. It's the biggest YouTube fight that will ever happen. But it's about if it happens. It's not even nothing to deny it is the biggest."

KSI is set to take on Alex Wassabi on August 27 at the O2 Arena in London. 'JJ' hasn't fought since 2019 when he beat Logan Paul via split decision on his professional boxing debut.

He made his boxing debut back in 2018 against fellow British YouTuber Joe Weller, winning via third-round stoppage.

Meanwhile, Jake Paul has taken boxing more seriously in recent times and currently holds an impressive record of 5-0 as a professional. This includes two wins over former UFC Champion Tyron Woodley.

'The Problem Child' was set to take on Hasim Rahman Jr. on August 6. However, the fight fell apart recently due to Rahman Jr. not agreeing to all of Paul's weight stipulations.

Regardless, both KSI and Paul are extremely popular and Rilley is certain that a fight between them would generate a huge amount of interest.

Watch the full interview:

Viddal Riley on future negotiations between KSI and Jake Paul

Viddal Riley continued by going through the possible roadblocks that KSI and Paul may need to resolve to fight each other.

"I don't know man. I think both guys are just playing to their strengths. At the end of the day, Jake would say he's the A-side because of the opponents, the quality of opponents. Whereas 'JJ' would say, 'I'm the A-side, because more people care about me than you.' So they both got fair points. It's a fair back-and-forth, but it's all pointless until the negotations for the scrap happens."

There has been no love lost between 'JJ' and Paul over the years. 'The Problem Child' faced KSI's brother, Deji, in his first ever boxing fight back in 2018. Paul stopped Deji in the fifth round after a highly entertaining and competitive spectacle.

Watch the fight highlights of Paul vs Deji:

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far