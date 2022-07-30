"I'm sparring killers" - KSI issues stern warning to Alex Wassabi in their first face-off on YouTube

KSI issued Alex Wassabi a stern warning in their first ever face-off. The pair are set to fight on August 27 at The O2 arena in London.

For the 'The Nightmare', the bout will mark his first fight since 2019, and he is looking to avenge his brother Deji's loss to Wassabi. The Brit and the American online star recently sat down for their first face-off, which was released on Olatunji's YouTube channel.

KSI showed a completely different side of himself as he gave Wassabi serious warnings. Here's what he had to say about his preparation:

"He's not gonna expect the levels I'm going to bring. Trust me, like, even yesterday bro, I sparred seven rounds beautifully bro, beautifully. All in a row, not like I was doing two rounds here or two rounds there. Seven rounds, non-stop, I'm fighting killers bro, I'm sparring killers bro. How do you think I broke my nose? Do you think I just broke my nose falling over in a Sidemen video?"

During the interview, fans also got a glimpse of the very first training footage from KSI, which shows the trainer using pool straws to direct his punches and throw counters.

'The Nightmare' will look to put on a dominant performance against the American to show Jake Paul that he is the A side.

Watch the video below:

KSI admits fight against Alex Wassabi is a warm-up, says main goal is to fight Jake Paul

In the same interview, the UK YouTube star made it clear that the fight against Alex Wassabi was just a warm-up contest to shake the cobwebs off.

After three years away from the ring, 'The Nightmare' is looking to get back into the routine of fighting, especially given that ring rust is a very real problem for boxers.

During the interview, Wassabi asked Olatunji why he's fighting him if he thinks he can beat Jake Paul. KSI replied

"Because I have to warm up. Warm up, I have to show him I'm the A-side, because I'm fighting a nobody. So if I'm fighting a nobody and get a higher PPV than him, what does that say about me? It says I'm the top dog, you bow down to me, scum."

Olatunji wants to show Jake Paul that despite being away for three years, he is still the "A side" and can sell more pay-per-views than 'The Problem Child'. The pair are fighting within 21 of each other and could be on a collision course down the line.

