"Me and Jake Paul have" - KSI says Alex Wassabi does not have the killer instinct that he and Jake Paul have

KSI compared himself to Jake Paul in his first ever face-off against Alex Wassabi. 'JJ' and Wassabi are set to fight on August 27th at the O2 Arena in London. The fight will mark the return of 'The Nightmare' to the boxing ring after three long years.

In his return fight, he will look to avenge his brother Deji, who lost to the American YouTuber.

Ahead of their fight, Olatunji's YouTube channel released the first ever face-off between KSI and Alex Wassabi, hosted by Wade Plemons. In the video, 'JJ' had this to say about the American YouTuber:

"You're a nice guy, you're a very nice guy, but you don't have that oomph. You don't have that killer instinct okay, the stuff that me and Jake Paul have, okay. That evil spite, you don't have that. So I'm gonna go in and I'm gonna show you what that f***ing feels like and then you're gonna be like s**t, this is a lot. This is a lot of pressure, and then you're gonna start panicking."

Throughout the interview, 'The Nightmare' seemed pretty animated and confident, making it seem as though Wassabi does not know what he's getting into. According to 'JJ', he has become a complete boxer and is going to punish the American over the course of the fight and is not looking for an early knockdown.

Alex Wassabi @AlexWassabi one brother couldn’t give me the challenge I crave. let’s see if big brother has what it takes. August 27th big deji will regret stepping into my weight class #KSIWassabi one brother couldn’t give me the challenge I crave. let’s see if big brother has what it takes. August 27th big deji will regret stepping into my weight class #KSIWassabi https://t.co/OSEBICrKDx

KSI says he wants to show Jake Paul he is the A-side

In the same face-off, KSI revealed that the fight against Alex Wassabi is more of a tune-up fight and also to show Jake Paul that the Brit is the A-side. He wants to show Paul that he can sell more tickets and more PPVs than him. Here's what 'The Nightmare' had to say when Wassabi asked him why 'JJ' is fighting him if thinks he can beat 'The Problem Child':

"Because I have to warm up. Warm up, I have to show him I'm the A-side, because I'm fighting a nobody. So if I'm fighting a nobody and get a higher PPV than him, what does that say about me? It says I'm the top dog, you bow down to me, scum."

He then went on to say that he wants Paul to fight in the UK and to fight him at his weight. This is why he wants to be the A-side when negotiating with 'The Problem Child'.

Happy Punch @HappyPunchPromo







[ : @MisfitsBoxing] 🗣 “I have to show Jake Paul I’m the A side. If I’m fighting a nobody and get a higher PPV than him, what does that say about me?” @KSI says he’s the top dog in this game 🗣 “I have to show Jake Paul I’m the A side. If I’m fighting a nobody and get a higher PPV than him, what does that say about me?” 😤 @KSI says he’s the top dog in this game [🎥: @MisfitsBoxing] https://t.co/XVxoAoQCjG

