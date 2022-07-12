"You’re a grown man" - The KSI-Alex Wassabi- Jake Paul saga sends Internet into a frenzy 

KSI (Olajide 'JJ' Olatunji) and Jake Paul exchanged words on Twitter after the Brit announced that he was in Los Angeles. 'The Nightmare' is set to fight YouTuber turned boxer Alex Wassabi on August 27th at the O2 Arena in London.

This will be KSI's first fight in three years, and he is hoping to return to form by defeating the man who beat his younger brother. Ahead of their fight, 'JJ' jokingly sent out a tweet in which he asked Alex Wassabi where he was so that the former could make sure he's training properly for the fight. In response to the tweet, Jake Paul asked KSI for his location, to which the Brit said:

"Gotta get Jake to fight your battles for you huh? You’re a grown man. You’re older than me @AlexWassabi"

The KSI and Jake Paul conflict is a never-ending saga that began all the way back when the Brit was set to fight the elder Paul brother, Logan. Since then, the pair have been going back and forth looking to fight each other.

The 'Holiday' singer had put a hold on his boxing career in order to focus on making music. However, now that he is back, boxing fans are hoping to see him fight 'The Problem Child'.

Take a look at the tweet by 'JJ':

KSI teases Sidemen-Impaulsive Tinder video featuring Logan Paul

Ever since 'JJ' and Logan Paul mended their relationship and started a company togther, the pair have been collaborating more often on YouTube. Paul has been working with the Sidemen, with a few of its members even appearing on the Impaulsive podcast. After teasing a real-life Tinder video for ages, the 'Holiday' singer replied to 'The Maverick's tweet about a Sidemen-Impaulsive collab.

Paul shared a photo of the Sidemen alongside his podcast co-hosts Mike Majlak and George Janko. Olatunji responded by saying:

"Legit the best real life tinder we’ve ever done."

While on the Impaulsive podcast, members of the Sidemen revealed that they would be filming a Sidemen real-life Tinder video in Los Angeles with the crew of the podcast. It seems as though they have already shot the video, and the Brit believes it is the best real-life Tinder video yet. The video series is one of the most famous on the British group's channel.

Take a look at the tweet by 'JJ":

