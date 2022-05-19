"I'm a completely different animal" - KSI replies to Alex Wassabi after being called 'bigger Deji'

KSI fired back at YouTuber Alex Wassabi, who called him a 'bigger Deji'. Wassabi is fresh off a win against 'The Nightmare's' younger brother Deji. The American YouTuber-turned-boxer dominated his younger brother to secure a decision win over him.

Ever since his win, he has made it clear that he wants to fight 'The Nightmare' next. 'The Holiday' singer is currently searching for his next opponent after recently announcing his fight date. He replied to Wassabi's comments on Twitter, saying:

"HOW CAN SOMEONE BE SO DELUSIONAL?!?!?!?!?!?!?!"

He went on to say:

"How are you acting like you did something?!?! You beat my bro. Fair play. I’m a completely DIFFERENT animal. Look at everything I’ve achieved. Now look in the mirror. WE ARE NOT THE SAME ALEX. ?!?!?!?!?"

KSI last fought back in 2019 against Logan Paul in a rematch. 'The Nightmare' managed to beat his American counterpart via decision after Paul was deducted two points for striking 'JJ' when he was down. The Brit is returning to the ring after almost three years.

Fans are curious to see how 'The Holiday' singer will perform after so much time away from the ring. Ring rust has proven to be a problem for the best of fighters. It will be interesting to see if 'JJ' manages to overcome it.

?!?!?!?!? How are you acting like you did something?!?! You beat my bro. Fair play. I’m a completely DIFFERENT animal. Look at everything I’ve achieved. Now look in the mirror. WE ARE NOT THE SAME ALEX. ?!?!?!?!?

KSI and Logan Paul lost millions of dollars in crypto

'The Nightmare' and his business partner Logan Paul lost millions of dollars in the recent Crypto-market crash. Crypto markets are experiencing the worst crash with $300 billion being wiped off the total value of all the cryptocurrencies. In a recent episode of Impaulsive podcast episode, 'The Maverick' spoke about how much money he and 'JJ' lost:

"Yeah no, it's a bad, it's not a great time to be fully involved in crypto, especially if you were involved in Luna. KSI, my business partner for Prime lost 3 million dollars, gone. I personally have lost over half a million thus far... I will say though, if you believe in the tech, and you believe in the function of cryptocurrency, and you zoom out and you go super macro, this is nothing, it's just another bump in the road."

It will be interesting to see if the pair keep investing in the Crypto Market despite its volatile nature.

Mirror Fighting @MirrorFighting

mirror.co.uk/sport/boxing/l… YouTube boxers Logan Paul and KSI lose over $3million in crypto investments YouTube boxers Logan Paul and KSI lose over $3million in crypto investmentsmirror.co.uk/sport/boxing/l… https://t.co/w5viqDikQV

