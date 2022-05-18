Logan Paul talks about losing $500k and KSI losing $3 million in the crypto crash

Logan Paul recently spoke about the recent dip in the crypto market. The volatile crypto market recently crashed and a total of $300 billion has been wiped off the total value of all the cryptocurrencies. The recent slump in the market is the worst to date.

In the latest episode of his podcast Impaulsive, 'The Maverick' spoke about the market and how he lost a lot of money alongside his business partner KSI:

"Yeah no, it's a bad, it's not a great time to be fully involved crypto, especially if you were involved in Luna. KSI, my business partner for Prime lost 3 million dollars, gone. I personally have lost over half a million thus far... I will say though, if you believe in the tech, and you believe in the function of cryptocurrency, and you zoom out and you go super macro, this is nothing, it's just another bump in the road."

Logan Paul believes that the crash is not that significant in the long run. He also spoke about how many people buy because everyone else is buying it and then panic sell it when it starts to drop. According to Paul, you have to remove your emotions when investing in crypto and play the long game.

Watch the video below:

Liver King talks about steroid accusations with Logan Paul

'Liver King', whose real name is Brian Johnson, the social media personality who shot to fame with his primal raw carnivorous diet, appeared on the Impaulsive podcast. Johnson spoke about why he switched to a carnivorous diet and also spoke about steroid accusations:

"Yeah well first thing, now you're giving me a sidetrack, but I'll say this. Do you think if I was on steroids I would have these appendages down here, these legs? Do you see how f***ing little my f***ing legs are?... When I was in college I weighed 175 pounds and I was in single digit body fat. I started working out about eight or nine [years of age]."

The 'Liver King' went on to explain how he has gained less than a pound of muscle every year since high school to get where he is at now. He believes that everyone that accuses him of using steroids has low self-belief. Logan Paul and his co-hosts were amused by his statements and agreed with him.

Impaulsive @impaulsiveshows @LoganPaul wants Liver King to be his dad 🤣 .@LoganPaul wants Liver King to be his dad 🤣 https://t.co/NqlxxvAGsh

Watch the clip from the podcast below:

Edited by John Cunningham