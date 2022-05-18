"S**t on Johnny Depp's bed" - Logan Paul gives his views on the Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard trial

Logan Paul has given his views on the Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard defamation trial. The trial began on 11 April 2022 and has been all over the internet ever since it began.

The two parties involved, Depp and Heard, were among the most iconic couples in Hollywood when they dated. However, their relationship took a dark turn and now they find themselves in court against each other.

During the latest Impaulsive episode, Logan Paul and co-hosts Mike Majlak and George Janko gave their views on the infamous trial:

"Ohh the courtroom, so Amber, here's my genuine question. Amber Heard, I don't actually know the details of the trial and the domestic violence aside, how do you come back from the whole world knowing that you s**t on Johnny Depp's bed?"

During the trial, a peculiar incident came up where Amber Heard reportedly defecated on The Pirates of the Caribbean star's bed. According to Heard, it was a practical joke gone wrong. There were also many other reasons presented by her and her team as to where the feces came from. Co-hosts Majlak and Janko seemed to agree on Paul's statement.

CBS News @CBSNews Amber Heard says it was their dog, not her, that defecated in Johnny Depp's bed and that it was "absolutely not" a prank: "I don't think that's funny." cbsn.ws/3LiOIS5 Amber Heard says it was their dog, not her, that defecated in Johnny Depp's bed and that it was "absolutely not" a prank: "I don't think that's funny." cbsn.ws/3LiOIS5 https://t.co/CuBrg1kS9U

The trio shot the latest episode of their Impaulsive podcast on a rooftop at the Hard Rock Hotel in New York City.

Jermell Charlo praises Jake Paul and Logan Paul

The newly crowned Undisputed Light-Middleweight Champion of the World heaped praise on the Paul brothers. The Paul brothers were the pioneers of the YouTube and celebrity boxing trend. They both fought in the first ever YouTube boxing event and since then have gone on to fight World Champions inside the ring.

In a recent interview with TMZ, Charlo spoke about the pair:

"I don't know man. I will f*ck up the Paul brothers. I like what they are doing. Let them keep bossing and keep going. They are gaining experience right now. They're doing what they're supposed to do. Thay're doing what legacy makers are doing. That's why I feel like the Paul brothers, they gotta keep on doing what they're doing and making money in boxing, making money on YouTube, boxers need to learn from that sh*t bro."

Jake Paul is currently training for his next fight on August 13th, against an opponent that has not been revealed yet. His older brother Logan Paul, on the other hand, has not fought since his last fight against Floyd Mayweather.

ESPN Ringside @ESPNRingside .@JakePaul is in the gym preparing for his August fight 🥊 .@JakePaul is in the gym preparing for his August fight 🥊 https://t.co/sW0teXLh77

