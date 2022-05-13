Audio clip of Amber Heard claiming she plans to frame Johnny Depp debunked as private conversation surfaces online

An audio clip of Amber Heard and Johnny Depp engaged in a private conversation recently surfaced on social media amid their ongoing defamation trial. The audio reportedly led to people believing that Heard was allegedly planning to “frame” Depp following their divorce.

However, Newsweek reportedly obtained the complete unedited audio from the conversation and debunked claims about Heard planning to frame Depp after analyzing the context of the conversation.

The publication also noted that the audio clips were from 2015 and 2016, when Johnny Depp and Amber Heard were preparing to go through divorce proceedings.

The audio reportedly contained “tense and emotional” conversational exchanges between the former pair while they discussed whether their separation should be made public and whether legal proceedings should be involved in their argument.

A look into Amber Heard and Johnny Depp’s old conversation audio

The high-profile Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard defamation trial has continued to make headlines ever since it began in Fairfax County court on April 11, 2022.

Both actors have come under intense scrutiny on social media, with several of their past actions and interactions being analyzed by internet sleuths. More recently, an old audio clip containing parts of a private conversation between Depp and Heard was posted online by user @thejdcase.

The now-deleted audio garnered thousands of views, with several social media users claiming that it contained proof of Heard allegedly attempting to frame Depp. In the clip, Amber Heard can be noticed saying:

“It is insanely cross-corroborated than it is a plan [of] I'm going to put makeup on myself and take pictures throughout the years and just sit on it for years. That, while having this, like, this imaginary life run parallel to it. Do you understand?”

The Aquaman star could further be heard saying:

“The pictures I have matched with text messages to my mom back and forth about it, you know? And text messages between say, Raquel and my mom or my dad or you know, between my two friends.”

Later in the audio, Heard can be heard telling her publicist Jodi Gottlieb that her James Corden appearance needs to be canceled due to the “marks on her face.” She can also be heard speaking about legal action in the audio:

“In this case, which I will have, it will be criminal as well, because I cannot go on signing and file without filing a police statement first.”

The actress is then heard telling Depp the only reason she has not taken legal action is to refrain from hurting him:

“And the only reason I haven't filed a police statement, which has been used against me by the way, every day. And the only reason I won't do it, I haven't done it is because I don't want to hurt you.”

In response, the Pirates of the Caribbean star also noted that he loves Heard and does not want to hurt her either.

Additionally, the audio file also contained the infamous Amber Heard message where she called Johnny Depp a victim of domestic violence:

“Tell people it was a fair fight and see what the jury and the judge thinks, tell the world, Johnny. Tell them, I Johnny Depp, I am a victim too of domestic violence. You know, it's a fair fight and see how many people believe or sides with you.”

The audio message was already played separately in court and served as a major element in the cross-examination against Heard. As the audio progressed, the actress could then be heard clarifying why she called 911:

“I am not trying to attack you here. I'm just trying to point out the fact of why I said call 911. Because you had your hands on me after you threw a phone in my face. And it's gotten crazy in the past, and I truly thought I need to stop this madness before I get hurt.”

According to Newsweek, the resurfaced audio was part of a larger 31-minute recorded audio conversation between Depp and Heard in May 2016, which was previously published by The Daily Mail.

Shortly after the audio was removed from Instagram, YouTuber HatCHeTHaZ reposted the clip on YouTube. However, it remains to be seen if the conversation will be highlighted in court once the Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard trial resumes on May 16.

