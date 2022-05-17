"Boxers need to learn from that sh*t" - Jermell Charlo heaps praise on Jake and Logan Paul

Jermell Charlo recently shared his take on Jake Paul and Logan Paul.

Charlo was asked what he makes of the Paul brothers in the world of boxing. Both Jake Paul and Logan Paul have been making some noise in the sport for a while now. While speaking to TMZ, Charlo revealed that they are doing what they are supposed to do to make a legacy. The 31-year-old boxer further pointed out that both the Paul brothers are making money in the ring and on social media platforms.

Charlo added that boxers need to learn from them:

"I don't know man. I will f*ck up the Paul brothers. I like what they are doing. Let them keep bossing and keep going. They are gaining experience right now. They're doing what they're supposed to do. Thay're doing what legacy makers are doing. That's why I feel like the Paul brothers, they gotta keep on doing what they're doing and making money in boxing, making money on YouTube, boxers need to learn from that sh*t bro."

Watch Jermell Charlo talk to TMZSports:

Charlo defeated Brian Castano in a rematch this past weekend. The duo clashed last year in July in a draw.

However, Charlo didn't leave it to the judges this time as he earned a finish to become the Undisputed Light Middleweight Champion. The 31-year-old pugilist became the seventh male boxer to become an Undisputed Champion in the four-belt era.

Jermell Charlo says he would never fight Jermall Charlo

Charlo was asked if he would ever fight his brother Jermall Charlo. The boxer denied the proposal. He won't fight his brother even for a billion dollars as he is not a sell out. He also added that he has enough money to live a good life. Here's what he said:

"Never, never. I wouldn't sell myself out for no money."

Furthermore, Jermell Charlo was asked if he and his brother would ever face the Paul brothers on a card.

The fighter denied the proposal and stated that Jake Paul and Logan Paul are not yet at their level as boxers. However, he lauded what the Paul brothers are doing in and outside the ring.

