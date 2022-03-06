Who won the Deji vs Alex Wassabi fight? Internet trolls KSI's brother with hilarious memes 

YouTube stars Deji and Alex Wassabi had their third boxing match on March 5, 2022. The fight took place at the SSE Arena at Wembley in London.

Soon after the match, social media users began trolling Deji, who had previously announced retirement in case he suffered a third loss at the hands of the American YouTuber.

Wassabi emerged as the winner after five rounds and a split decision.

Deji will not be retiring from boxing

The YouTuber, whose real name is Oladeji Daniel Olatunji, is also known as KSI's younger brother, has over 10.6 million subscribers on the platform. He fought Wassabi, aka Alexander "Alex" Burriss or Alex Wassabi, twice, where Burriss was hailed as the winner both times.

Fans believed their latest bout would be Deji's redemption match, but he declared retirement from the ring before suffering a third loss.

The first three rounds were slow, with both trying to dodge attacks from each other, except when a spectator jumped into the ring during round two. He performed the stunt to get into the limelight but was thrown out of the ring by security.

Towards the end, both the fighters had started to land deathly blows on each other, but the fight ended without a knockout. In the end, Wassabi was declared the winner by split decision.

After the match, Daniel asked his fans if they wanted him to retire or come back stronger for a future rematch. The crowd cheered the London YouTuber, nodding for a rematch as the two shook hands for a future fight.

The internet cannot stop trolling the YouTuber

Soon after the fight ended, the internet started to troll KSI's brother for his defeat. Here are a few reactions from Twitter:

łil ğoöfý🌟🔥 @Ugly_kidd221 This Deji in like 30 years This Deji in like 30 years https://t.co/DqjexCixCh

Abdallah @ablz13 Ksi when he sees deji after the fight Ksi when he sees deji after the fight https://t.co/IdUf4CHXJq

Tyrrell @tyrrellpl Deji in 2045 going for his 23rd redemption fight Deji in 2045 going for his 23rd redemption fight https://t.co/Qyilb1Qb8m

RJ☔️ @cfc_havertzzz Deji really went off social media for 5 months just to lose to Alex Wassabi Deji really went off social media for 5 months just to lose to Alex Wassabi https://t.co/7t44q2sXEf

luke @eustassvinsmoke Everyone when deji announces his next fight Everyone when deji announces his next fight https://t.co/s0Hj0ubTyC

HUNTER @hunter_ksi KSI was transforming behind Deji KSI was transforming behind Deji 😭 https://t.co/JSDuSJeHb9

TJ🇳🇬 @SimplyComposure Deji's fighting style vs Wasabi Deji's fighting style vs Wasabi https://t.co/XmNOLWegv3

ً @MAK3LELE Thanks Deji. See you man at work on Monday Thanks Deji. See you man at work on Monday https://t.co/PlKl1Ug4m3

d1mce @d1mce Deji lost a fight to this guy... Deji lost a fight to this guy... https://t.co/t8JoN0IUof

𝐓𝐲𝐫𝐞𝐥𝐥 @SpliffRowe Deji when its time to throw a punch Deji when its time to throw a punch https://t.co/DMYjV1Bt31

KSI and Logan Paul popularized this form of white-collar boxing called YouTuber Boxing. The two went against each other for the first time in 2018, which resulted in a draw.

The duo then had a rematch in late 2019, where KSI was declared the winner. Since then, the two YouTubers have come together to launch an energy drink.

KSI also helped his younger brother train for the fight and cheer from the stands. Fans believe him to be proud of his brother's growth in the sport and expect him to help him in the next match.

Edited by Srijan Sen