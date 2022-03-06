Who won the Deji vs Alex Wassabi fight? Internet trolls KSI's brother with hilarious memes 

YouTube stars Deji and Alex Wassabi had their third boxing match on March 5, 2022. The fight took place at the SSE Arena at Wembley in London.
Soon after the match, social media users began trolling Deji, who had previously announced retirement in case he suffered a third loss at the hands of the American YouTuber.
Wassabi emerged as the winner after five rounds and a split decision.
Deji will not be retiring from boxing
The YouTuber, whose real name is Oladeji Daniel Olatunji, is also known as KSI's younger brother, has over 10.6 million subscribers on the platform. He fought Wassabi, aka Alexander "Alex" Burriss or Alex Wassabi, twice, where Burriss was hailed as the winner both times.
Fans believed their latest bout would be Deji's redemption match, but he declared retirement from the ring before suffering a third loss.
The first three rounds were slow, with both trying to dodge attacks from each other, except when a spectator jumped into the ring during round two. He performed the stunt to get into the limelight but was thrown out of the ring by security.
Towards the end, both the fighters had started to land deathly blows on each other, but the fight ended without a knockout. In the end, Wassabi was declared the winner by split decision.
After the match, Daniel asked his fans if they wanted him to retire or come back stronger for a future rematch. The crowd cheered the London YouTuber, nodding for a rematch as the two shook hands for a future fight.
The internet cannot stop trolling the YouTuber
Soon after the fight ended, the internet started to troll KSI's brother for his defeat. Here are a few reactions from Twitter:
KSI and Logan Paul popularized this form of white-collar boxing called YouTuber Boxing. The two went against each other for the first time in 2018, which resulted in a draw.
The duo then had a rematch in late 2019, where KSI was declared the winner. Since then, the two YouTubers have come together to launch an energy drink.
KSI also helped his younger brother train for the fight and cheer from the stands. Fans believe him to be proud of his brother's growth in the sport and expect him to help him in the next match.