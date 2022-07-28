"I am prepared for whatever" - Alex Wassabi believes he can easily cope with KSI in their next fight

Alex Wassabi believes that there is nothing KSI can do in their upcoming bout that will throw him off guard. The two YouTubers are set to fight on DAZN PPV on the 27th of August in the O2 Arena, London, England.

In an interview with Joe Weller, Wassabi said:

"I am prepared for whatever, I have seen a bunch of styles in this camp and my last camp, whatever he brings I'll be prepared for it. We’re the same height, I don’t know what his reach is but I don’t think it's much longer than mine even if it’s a little bit. I have been sparring tall guys, guys my height, guys with longer reach, guys heavier, so I'm ready for whatever.”

Alex Wassabi was asked whether he thought his opponent would try and control the fight with the jab, and how he would deal with it.

In his previous bouts, KSI has fought in a rather unorthodox manner and thrown wild looking punches. He has also employed an unconventional stance. Trying to jab and move would be completely different to how KSI has ever boxed before.

Wassabi, on the other hand, has attempted to box as a counter-puncher. On paper, a fight between someone swarming forward like KSI does and a counter-puncher could produce an entertaining event.

Alex Wassabi claims he has been in with people that are tougher than KSI

Wassabi has claimed that in his training and sparring, he has been in the ring with professional boxers. The YouTuber believes the people he has trained with are of a far higher skill level than KSI, and that fighting KSI will be much easier than his training camp.

Wassabi said:

“Yes, for sure [I am sparring with people that are more challenging than KSI], I am sure he is doing the same thing, I am sure he is sparring pros and getting different looks from different people. So the fight will be easier than the camp, as it should be and as it was in the last one too [against Deji].”

In the last fight that Alex Wassabi had, he fought Deji Olatunji, KSI’s younger brother. Wassabi ended up winning via split decision in a bout where he did not take much punishment.

