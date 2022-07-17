Alex Wassabi showcases physique ahead of ring return against KSI

Alex Wassabi is looking prepared ahead of his return to boxing against KSI next month.

The YouTuber-turned-boxer has been out of the ring since his decision victory over Deji earlier this year. Following the win in the U.K., the American called for a fight against his opponent's brother.

To help negotiate the fight against KSI, Wassabi signed with Jake Paul's promotional stable, Most Valuable Promotions. After a long wait, the bout was finally made official earlier this month. The two will face off at the O2 Arena in the U.K. next month on DAZN pay-per-view.

Ahead of the matchup, the American has gone mostly silent on social media. The lack of noise has been discussed by his foe on many occasions. Last week, the Brit called for a sparring session in Los Angeles but was left silent on social media.

On DAZN's Twitter, Alex Wassabi showed why exactly he's been quiet on social media. The YouTuber-turned-boxer showcased his physique for the first time since the outing was announced, and it's clear that he's been working hard in the gym.

Wassabi is not Anthony Joshua; however, he's clearly made a point of getting in shape for his showdown with KSI next month at the O2.

See Wassabi on DAZN's Twitter below:

Alex Wassabi believes KSI is underestimating him

Alex Wassabi believes that KSI isn't focused on him going into their grudge match.

Ahead of their DAZN pay-per-view headliner, the latter hasn't commented much on his fight with Wassabi. Instead, he's been engaged in a beef with Jake Paul that has seen the two going back and forth on social media.

However, the Brit won't be fighting 'The Problem Child' on August 27th. Instead, he'll be fighting Wassabi, who's been doing nothing but training while KSI has been making music and beefing with his fight promoter.

That lack of focus is something that the American believes will affect his fight next month. In a comment given to DAZN on Instagram, Wassabi stated about KSI:

"I came to the UK this past March and beat one Olatunji brother, and now I’m coming back to finish off the other one, all in the same year. Big Deji has no idea what he’s gotten himself into. While he’s been making music, I’ve been in the gym with one thing on my mind: victory. 2-0 on the way."

