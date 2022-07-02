KSI to face Alex Wassabi on August 27 at the O2 Arena, more about the KSI-DAZN deal

KSI (Olajide 'JJ' Olatunji) will face American YouTube star Alex Wassabi on August 27, according to TalkSport's Michael Benson.

The fight been DAZN's kept secret since the English star first announced his return to the ring, with speculation surrounding Wassabi as the opponent prior to this announcement.

The English YouTuber is looking to build his boxing career up to a respectable enough level to eventually face Jake Paul in a mega matchup. Since Olatunji's last bout against Logan Paul in November 2019, Jake Paul has earned an unbeaten professional record.

The bout will take place at London's O2 Arena. The Brit's brother, Deji, will also compete on the undercard against American YouTuber Yousef "Fousey" Erakat.

Additionally, 'JJ' has partnered up with the ever-growing digital streaming service DAZN for a new series of crossover boxing events. The first event will be on DAZN pay-per-view for English and American fans. The crossover events will likely include celebrities and social media stars.

It's unclear how many showcases will be included in the partnership deal, but KSI is on a quest to build a resume, meaning that he will look to develop his boxing career by competing against many big names.

KSI's road to mega fight against Jake Paul

Olajide Olatunji has not shied away from admitting his eagerness to face Jake Paul in the future.

The storyline has persisted since YouTube boxing events first began, but Jake Paul has since taken these types of fights to the mainstream.

'The Problem Child' has racked up an unbeaten record of 5-0 with 4 knockouts, giving him a knockout rate of 80%. 'JJ', on the other hand, still has only one professional fight, which ended in a decision against the eldest of the Paul brothers.

Due to the fame that Olatunji gained after defeating Logan in 2019, he has spent most of the past three years focusing his attention on YouTube and music. This has resulted in Jake Paul surpassing the 29-year-old in terms of boxing success.

The upside for the Watford-born YouTuber is that, regardless of his lack of boxing experience, he has used his music and fame to create a platform for even larger fights in the future. This has allowed him to secure a partnership with DAZN to help him get his name back into the sport.

