Jake Paul's Most Valuable Promotions signs Alex Wassabi after his win over Deji

Jake Paul's Most Valuable Promotions has signed Alex Wassabi.

'The Problem Child' started his own promotion team before his August 2021 outing against Tyron Woodley. Paul made his first big signing by acquiring Amanda Serrano. The WBC, WBO, and IBO Featherweight Champion became friends with the YouTuber-turned-boxer after fighting on his undercard.

Paul is currently promoting the megabout between Serrano and Katie Taylor. Despite being on the road doing press conferences and promotions, he's decided to make another splash. Most Valuable Promotions has now made its second big signing.

Paul's promotion has signed Alex Wassabi, the 32-year-old who made his boxing debut earlier this month in a victory over Deji. In the weeks that followed, he was quickly attached to a fight with Manny Pacquiao Jr.

However, that fight idea has now been scrapped following his signing to Paul's promotion. The official Twitter account for the MVP team announced the signing earlier today and asked who fans would like to see him fight next.

We are excited to announce that MVP & @BAVAFASports are advising Alex Wassabi on his boxing career. After a dominant win against Deji, Alex is considering multiple options. We look forward to announcing @AlexWassabi next opponent in the coming weeks. Who should he fight next?

Alex Wassabi has called for a fight with KSI next

In the aftermath of his win over Deji, Alex Wassabi already has a name he would like to face next. The YouTuber-turned-boxer called out his foe's brother KSI for a fight next.

In an interview with SecondsOut, Wassabi indicated that he would like to fight the British star next. The fight is especially appealing to the 32-year-old if KSI can get down to his weight class. He said:

"Yeah [I want to fight him]. I'm down. KSI let's go, drop some weight, let's get it... It depends on him if he wants to drop weight or not. I think he can do it. I don't remember exactly what he weighed when he first fought Logan [Paul] but I think it was 180. I fought at 170, we can come it at 175. Let's go."

Watch Wassabi's interview with SecondsOut below:

Following the callout, KSI responded. The undefeated YouTuber-turned-boxer has since done several interviews stating that he would like to fight Wassabi. He's extremely confident in the matchup and has stated that he'd retire if he lost.

With a potential Wassabi-KSI matchup on the table, it makes sense why Jake Paul made the signing. 'The Problem Child' notably has beef with the Brit and has been in talks to fight him several times.

