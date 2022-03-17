"I'm so proud of you" - Manny Pacquiao reacts after son wins amateur debut

Manny Pacquiao Sr. has reacted to his son's successful amateur debut this past weekend.

Pacquiao Jr. made his amateur debut last weekend in a three-round 140-pound contest. The youngster's inaugural bout went a bit under the radar, as his training and fighting career has been taken slowly. On Saturday night, the hard work paid off.

Pacquiao Jr. won the bout via decision after a hard-fought contest. He showcased a movement similar to his father’s, and landed heavier strikes which led to the win. Pacquiao Sr. has taken to social media to give his reaction to the debut.

The 43-year-old congratulated his son on a great performance, and noted how proud he was. The elder Pacquiao has previously noted how he didn't want his son to fight, but he's seemingly now taken to supporting him.

See Manny Pacquiao's post below discussing his son's debut win:

Manny Pacquiao retired in 2021 following a loss to Yordenis Ugas

Manny Pacquiao Jr.'s victory is the first step in the youngster's career. The win is likely going to be the first of many for him, but the bout holds a special importance. It was the first time that someone beside 'PacMan' had represented the Pacquiao name.

Last year, the elder Pacquiao announced his retirement from the sport. The move mainly stemmed from his intentions to get involved in the political field of the Philippines. However, it also arose after taking a battering at the hands of Yordenis Ugas.

Pacquiao Sr.'s final bout took place in August 2021 in a defense of his WBA welterweight crown. He was originally scheduled to face Errol Spence Jr., however, the bout fell apart after 'The Truth' suffered an injury in training. As a result, Ugas stepped in on short notice.

While many expected the Cuban to be outworked as a short-notice replacement, he instead battered the 43-year-old. Pacquiao Sr. had pockets of success and won rounds, but noticeably slowed in the final rounds of the contest, which led to him taking some massive shots and losing via decision.

Days after the bout, his wife showed on social media how truly damaged he was from the fight. With the damage, his age, and his blossoming political career, 'PacMan' decided to hang up the gloves.

The elder Pacquiao's career ended on a rough note. However, based on last Saturday, it seems that the next generation has arrived to take his place.

