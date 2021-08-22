Manny Pacquiao hints at retirement after losing to Yordenis Ugas in short-notice bout

Manny Pacquiao lost to Yordenis Ugas in his highly anticipated return to the ring. The Cuban went toe-to-toe with Pacquiao for twelve rounds and pulled off an upset against the former eight-division world champion.

Although the fight was closely contested, 'Pacman' probably stole the first round with some flashy moments. However, Ugas came back quickly and outpointed Manny Pacquiao in the next few rounds. Although 'Pacman' was dominant in some phases, Yordenis Ugas clearly beat the legend in the huge upset victory.

Manny Pacquiao has now hinted that this might be his final outing in the ring. The 42-year old Filipino senator also stated that he wants to focus on serving his people. Pacquiao is also expected to contest the presidential election, set to take place in October. When asked about his plans in the post-fight interview, Manny Pacquiao said:

"I don't know. Let me relax and think about it. I want to help my people."

"I don't know," if I'll fight again. "Let me relax and think about it." Final announcement is in October for presidency. "I want to help my people." — Lance Pugmire (@pugboxing) August 22, 2021

'Pacman' was originally scheduled to fight current WBC and IBF welterweight titleholder Errol Spence Jr. However, 'The Truth' had to withdraw from the fight due to a torn retina. Meanwhile, Yordenis Ugas also lost his co-main opponent Fabian Maidana due to a similar injury, setting the stage for a makeshift main-event. Manny Pacquiao has now lost his chance to reclaim the WBA super welterweight title. He was previously stripped of the belt due to inactivity.

Manny Pacquiao: In the future you might not see Manny Pacquiao fight in the ring again. I don’t know. — Kevin Iole (@KevinI) August 22, 2021

Yordenis Ugas was confident going up against Manny Pacquiao

The spotlight dawned late on the lethal Yordenis Ugas when he scored a short-noticed fight against Manny Pacquiao. However, the former Cuban Olympian had no fear of going up against his legendary opponent. Ahead of his fight against Manny Pacquiao, Yordenis Ugas told an interpreter:

"This has been a long road for me. It was a short notice that I learned I was fighting Pacquiao. But I’m thankful for the opportunity, and I’m ready to take advantage of it. There are no excuses heading into this fight. I’ve been in this position taking a short-notice fight before, although obviously never against a fighter the calibre of Pacquiao. I have no concerns, though. I have prepared for 12 hard rounds. If this is Pacquiao’s final fight, then he’s going to be up against a guy who brought his best and who is a world-class fighter."

