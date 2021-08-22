Who won the Manny Pacquiao vs. Yordenis Ugas fight last night (21st August 2021)?

Boxing veteran Manny Pacquiao took on Yordenis Ugas in the main event of a packed fight card on August 21. The event took place at the T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada. The WBA (super) welterweight title was on the line for this fight.
Pacquiao, who was possibly competing in his last boxing match, lost the fight to Ugas via unanimous decision. The three judges scored the fight 115-113, 116-112 and 116-112.
In the co-main event, Robert Guerrero edged out a decision victory against Victor Ortiz. All three judges scored the contest 96-94 in Guerrero's favor.
After scoring a knockdown in the fight's opening round, Mark Magsayo finally managed to finish Julio Ceja in the 10th round and earned a knockout victory.
Carlos Castro faced off against Oscar Escandon in a scrap at featherweight. Castro also managed to finish his opponent in the 10th round and walked out with his hand raised.
Antonia Contreras also pulled off an upset at the event as he edged out a decision win over John Leo Dato. It was Dato's first loss as a professional boxer.
The 17-year-old Mickel Spencer made his professional boxing debut against Eliseo Villalobos. Rising prospect Joey Spencer's little brother dominated the entire fight and earned a unanimous decision victory.
Main card results of Manny Pacquiao vs Yordenis Ugas
Yordenis Ugas def. Manny Pacquiao via unanimous decision
Robert Guerrero def. Victor Ortiz via unanimous decision (96-94, 96-94, 96-94)
Mark Magsayo def. Julio Ceja via TKO (0:50 of Round 12)
Carlos Castro def. Oscar Escandon via TKO (1:08 of Round 10)
Manny Pacquiao vs Yordenis Ugas prelims results
Frank Martin def. Ryan Kielcweski via unanimous decision (100-90, 100-90, 100-90)
Steven Torres def. Justin Rolfe via TKO (2:33 of Round 1)
Cameron Sevilla-Rivera vs Burley Brooks ended in a split draw
Antonio Contreras def. John Leo Dato via unanimous decision (78-73, 77-74, 77-74)
Mickel Spencer def. Eliseo Villalobos via unanimous decision (40-36, 40-36, 40-36)
Jose Valenzuela def. Donte Strayhorn via TKO (1:30 of Round 4)
Big fan of Khabib Nurmagomedov? Follow our FB page for your daily dose of MMA takedowns!