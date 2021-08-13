What is Manny Pacquiao's opponent Yordenis Ugas' net worth?

According to Birthday Wiki, Gossipgist, and Factmandu, welterweight boxer Yordenis Ugas' net worth is estimated to be around $15 million.

The Cuban national has been a professional boxer since 2011. Prior to turning professional, he competed at the highest level as an amateur.

He won the bronze medal in lightweight boxing at the 2008 Beijing Olympics. He won a silver medal in lightweight boxing at the 2005 World Cup in Moscow and gold medals in the 2005 World Championships and 2007 Pan Americana Games.

The boxer has been in the limelight in the world of combat sports for quite some time now. As a professional, too, Yordenis Ugas has had quite a successful run.

He went undefeated in his first eleven fights. His first title fight took place when he held a record of 15-1. He fought American boxer Emmanuel Robles. The two fought for the WBC Latino interim super-lightweight title. The fight ended in a split decision victory in favor of Emmanuel Robels.

Yordenis Ugas faced another defeat immediately after this. However, he bounced back and went on a fascinating eight-fight win streak.

He soon challenged for the WBC welterweight title. He faced Shawn Porter in March 2019. Unfortunately, his performance fell short this time around as well, and Porter took the belt back home with a split-decision victory.

Yordenis Ugas fought Abel Ramos in September 2020 for the WBA (Regular) welterweight title. He won the fight via split decision. After Manny Pacquiao was stripped of the WBA (Super) welterweight title due to inactivity, Yordenis Ugas was promoted to become the WBA (super) welterweight champion.

Yordenis Ugas has stepped in to face Manny Pacquiao

Filipino boxing legend Manny Pacquiao was originally scheduled to face WBC and IBF world welterweight champion Errol Spence Jr. on August 21, 2021.

However, Spence had to pull out of the bout due to an injury. Yordenis Ugas stepped in on short notice to replace Errol Spence Jr. and fight 'Pac-Man' on August 21, 2021.

Ugas posted a detailed note about why he chose to step in

and fight Manny Pacquiao. He wrote that people doubt his credibility as a champion because he was elevated to the status after the Filipino senator was stripped. Therefore, a fight with Manny Pacquiao would help Yordenis Ugas prove his worth.

