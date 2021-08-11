Manny Pacquiao’s new opponent has been revealed after Errol Spence Jr. withdraws from August 21 fight due to an eye injury

Manny Pacquiao is all set to make his highly anticipated return to the ring this month, despite a late opponent change.

Pacquiao's most recent professional boxing match took place in July 2019 when he beat then-undefeated Keith Thurman via split decision for the WBA (Super) welterweight title.

In his 2021 comeback fight after about two years away from the squared circle, Manny Pacquiao was scheduled to face yet another undefeated world champion. The Filipino senator and legendary boxer was booked to fight WBC and IBF welterweight champion Errol Spence Jr. on August 21. The fight was to be contested for Spence’s WBC and IBF welterweight titles.

However, it’s now been revealed that 'The Truth' has withdrawn from his fight against Manny Pacquiao due to an eye injury. As reported by several notable sources in the world of professional boxing, including ESPN Ringside, Spence is dealing with a torn retina in his left eye.

In the aftermath of the news setting the combat sports world abuzz, Spence took to his official Instagram account to post the following statement:

“I am very disappointed that I won’t be able to fight Manny Pacquiao on August 21st. Unfortunately , the doctors found a small tear in my eye and said I need to get surgery ASAP. There is no way I can fight with my eye in that condition I would like to apologize to everyone and thank you all for the support, You know I’ll be back soon, I’ve came back from worse #theBiggest #ManDown #strapseason”

Meanwhile, Manny Pacquiao prayed for Spence's health and tweeted:

"I pray for a full and complete recovery for @ErrolSpenceJr."

Manny Pacquiao now fights for a title he didn’t lose inside the ring

Yordenis Ugas (left); Manny Pacquiao (right)

After winning the WBA (Super) welterweight title with a brilliant performance against Keith Thurman over two years ago, the WBA declared Manny Pacquiao as “champion in recess” in January 2021.

The WBA also promoted Yordenis Ugas from WBA (Regular) welterweight champion to WBA (Super) welterweight champion.

With Manny Pacquiao’s fight against Errol Spence having fallen apart, 'PacMan' has instead accepted a fight against Ugas. Both Pacquiao and Ugas were scheduled to fight Spence and Fabian Maidana in the main and co-main event fights respectively of the August 21 fight card.

With Manny Pacquiao and Yordenis Ugas now having agreed to fight each other, the legendary former eight-division world champion has the opportunity to regain the WBA (Super) welterweight title that he was stripped of due to inactivity.

