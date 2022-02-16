Watch: Manny Pacquiao's son links up with Freddie Roach after training

Manny Pacquiao trained alongside trainer Freddie Roach for nearly 20 years. Now, it seems that Pacquiao's son is following in his footsteps.

'PacMan' retired from the sport in 2021 following a loss to Yordenis Ugas in July. While the former five-division Champion may have now hung up the gloves, it seems that his son is continuing the family business.

Pacquiao's son, Jimuel, was recently seen training with Roach at the famed Wild Card Boxing Gym. The youngster was seen throwing some thunderous body shots during training, before posing with his father's former trainer.

Watch Manny Pacquiao's son train with Freddie Roach in the video below:

Pacquiao has previously noted that he would hate for his son to get involved in boxing. However, he has recently conceded that he cannot stop Jimuel from pursuing the sport.

Based off of his training with Freddie Roach, it seems that his boxing career is full steam ahead. As of now, his professional debut has yet to be confirmed.

Manny Pacquiao retired from boxing in 2021

While Jimuel Pacquiao is now putting on the gloves, Manny Pacquiao put them down in 2021. 'PacMan' defied father time for a lot longer than most, but recently retired in order to pursue politics in the Philippines.

The WBA (Super) Welterweight Champion was first set to face Errol Spence Jr. in what would've been arguably the biggest fight of the year. However, a week before the event, 'The Truth' was forced to pull out due to injury. In turn, former title challenger Yordenis Ugas stepped in at short notice.

'PacMan' was highly favored going in, but he was unable to defeat his age this time. The 43-year-old looked multiple steps slower than his last ring encounter, a 2019 victory over Keith Thurman. As a result, he suffered a lot of damage.

Pacquiao looked sharp early on, but quickly lost his legs and stamina. Ugas came on strong down the stretch and eventually wore down the future Hall of Famer with massive combinations. At the end of the 12-round contest, 'PacMan's' face looked like a mess and he lost his WBA (Super) Welterweight title.

Edited by C. Naik