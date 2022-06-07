Viddal Riley wants a title within the next 12 months

Viddal Riley will have his sixth professional bout on June 11 at Wembley Arena for BOXXER Promotions. It will be the first time that the cruiserweight has fought in his home city as a professional.

The Brit returned to the ring in February after spending two years outside of the ring from injury. On his return fight, he beat an experienced Willbeforce Shihepo by unanimous decision.

Riley dropped his opponent in the first round but then tried to force a stoppage which never came. He did however finish the fight by convincingly beating Shihepo in the four-round clash.

As the Brit prepares for his next outing, he has claimed that he wants a title within the next 12 months. While speaking to SkySports, the cruiserweight said:

"In the next 12 months, I'd like to pick up a title. I don't know what title, I'm not putting my finger on it, but I'd like to have something to put in my living room - or at least my dad's living room, because I don't really keep my trophies."

Riley then added:

"But something as a professional; I had a lot as an amateur, time to say 'as a pro I got this'. So, next 12 months, I'm going to achieve that."

A win for Riley over his next opponent will take his record to 6-0, while also being hopeful of adding a third knockout to his resume. The Brit's opponent has not been announced yet.

Watch Viddal Riley's full interview here:

Who is Viddal Riley?

Viddal Riley is a cruiserweight prodigy who aims to one day become a world champion. The Brit has a record of 5-0 with 2 knockouts and is promoted by BOXXER Promotions on SkySports.

The 24-year-old is most notably known for his popularity on social media. The young athlete broke on to the boxing scene as a coach for YouTube sensation KSI when he fought Joe Weller and Logan Paul.

Riley, however, hasn't just earned his recognition from the YouTube boxing scene because he also has a very impressive amateur pedigree. He started his boxing career at the age of six. He went on to collect eight national championships as well as winning a European Junior Silver Medal in Anapa, Russia.

He also became a 2014 Nanjing Youth Olympian for Team GB. Riley had an excellent amateur record of 41-8 (19 KOs).

With Riley looking to become a world champion one day, he certainly has the profile and popularity to value himself as a significant star.

