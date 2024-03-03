Jake Paul vs. Ryan Bourland: Full video highlights

The Jake Paul vs. Ryan Bourland video highlights reveal the most pivotal moments of a bout that represented 'The Problem Child's' latest test in his pursuit of a boxing championship. Paul entered the squared circle, coming off an emphatic knockout over Andre August and a unanimous decision win over Nate Diaz.

Meanwhile, Bourland, a career journeyman and former Golden Gloves champion, made his return to 'The Sweet Science' since a successful 2022 outing with Santario Martin, which saw him extend his win streak to 18 consecutive wins. That, however, was snapped by Paul.

Check out the final Jake Paul vs. Ryan Bourland face-off:

Expand Tweet

From the onset, 'The Problem Child's' punching power was on display against his foe's experience. He repeatedly stung his opponent with a sharp jab, stepping in deep every single time to pour his weight behind the punch. It succeeded in splitting Bourland's high guard down the middle.

Desperate to impose himself, Bourland began storming forward, swinging with a right hand, but made no attempts to set it up. This opened up Paul's check left hook. However, Bourland's head still proved difficult for 'The Problem Child' to crack whenever his foe wasn't on the advance.

This prompted Paul to follow his jab with a hard right hook to the body, which quickly reddened Bourland's midsection and convinced him to start lowering his hands in anticipation of more body shots. It was the beginning of the end, as Paul rocked Bourland with an uppercut with less than a minute left in round one.

Check out the Jake Paul vs. Ryan Bourland stoppage in round one:

Expand Tweet

From there, he unloaded with combinations as Bourland hung back against the ropes, defenseless. He would not see the end of the round as the referee stepped in to wave the fight off, after which Bourland collapsed to the mat, handing 'The Problem Child' yet another stoppage in his pursuit of a boxing title.