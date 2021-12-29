In what round did Jake Paul knockout Tyron Woodley?

Jake Paul knocked out Tyron Woodley in the sixth round of his second fight with the UFC veteran. 'The Problem Child' faced woodley on 18th December, 2021 at Amalie Arena in a highly anticipated rematch.

The fight was pretty uneventful up until the sixth round. With excessive clinching and lack of action, the fans were starting to show their frustrations with boos and jeers. It looked like the fight might just go the distance yet again.

However, the arena was brought to life as Jake Paul landed a flush overhand right hand to knock Tyron Woodley out cold. A feint from Paul deceived Woodley and as 'The Chosen One' dropped his hands, he was hit with a bomb that put him to sleep.

Tommy Fury was initially scheduled as Jake Paul's opponent on the card. However, the former was forced to withdraw from the fight due to a rib injury.

This situation opened up an opportunity for Tyron Woodley to take the fight on short notice and attempt to avenge the loss he suffered to Paul in their first outing but he failed to do so.

Will Jake Paul fight Nate Diaz or Jorge Masvidal next?

Ever since Jake Paul's fight against Tyron Woodley, there has been a lot of speculation about his next opponent. Having recently called out Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal , 'The Problem Child' seems to have his eyes sight on massive fight with the UFC stars.

However, both Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal are currently under contract with the UFC, which forbids them to crossover and fight Jake Paul. UFC president Dana White put an end to the rumors recently as well.

White appeared on THE FIGHT with Teddy Atlas recently and talked about Paul wanting to fight Diaz and Masvidal.

"You notice he wants to fight f***ing everybody that's not his weight class, you know guys that are older and all this bulls**t. Go find a boxer. Go hump somebody else's leg, you goofball."

Watch Dana White's full interview with Teddy Atlas below:

With a potential fight with Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal out of the window, it will be interesting to see who Jake Paul fights next.

