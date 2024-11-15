Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson: Live round-by-round updates

Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson is finally here. Later this evening (Nov. 15) the controversial boxing match will be streamed live worldwide on Netflix.

Tyson (50-6) is often regarded as one of the greatest boxers of all time and holds the distinction of being the youngest heavyweight champion in history. The pugilistic legend holds wins against numerous fellow greats including Larry Holmes, and Michael Spinks among others.

However at 58, 'Iron Mike' is far past his prime. He last fought in a professional capacity in his 2005 loss to Kevin McBride.

Paul's (10-1) boxing resume, pales in comparison to 'Iron Mike'. However, the social media star has made a name for himself in recent years, registering wins over popular names in combat sports, including former UFC champions. 'The Problem Child' was last seen in a KO win over BKFC star Mike Perry.

Trending

Paul will enter the fight as a -215 favorite for the match-up, with Tyson as a +174 underdog.

The main event is now underway. Stick with Sportskeeda for live coverage and play-by-play updates from the event.

Watch a face-off for Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson below:

In the co-main event for the card, Katie Taylor defended her undisputed super lightweight titles against Amanda Serrano in a controversial unanimous decision. While 'The Real Deal' and her team have expressed interest in a rematch, they demanded stricter officiating for the potential clash.

Coming to the main event, Paul has made multiple million-dollar bets with undercard fighters for his fight with Tyson. A loss at Teaxs will be costly for 'The Problem Child'.

Tyson meanwhile seems locked in for the fight. During a pre-fight interview, the 58-year-old was exuding intimidating aura. Looks like it won't be Tyson, but 'Iron Mike' that'll be getting in the ring with Paul.

Check out the interview below:

Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson

Round 1

Tyson leads the dance, trying to close distance on his opponent. 'Iron Mike' stuns Paul with a jab. 'The Problem Child' ties his opponent up as he closes the distance.

Tyson effortlessly ducks away from Paul's right hand. Paul hits Tyson with a powerful right hand. Tyson digs to the body with a powerful shot. A close round.

Our score: 10-9 Tyson.

Round 2

Paul is keeping his distance from 'Iron Mike'. Paul is trying to out-jab his opponent. Tyson ducks out of a debilitating uppercut and digs to Paul's body.

Tyson is trying to jab his way into range but Paul's is expertly maintaining distance. The counter jabs might have won Paul the round.

Our score: 10-9 Paul.

Round 3

Paul stuns Tyson with a counter right as he closes the distance. 'The Problem Child' hurts Tyson with a left hook. Another left hook lands for Paul. Tyson is taking a lot of punishment from his opponent.

Paul catches Tyson with a body shot and 'Iron Mike' returns fire with a left hook. A dominant round Paul.

Our score: 10-9 Paul.

Round 4

Paul keeping his distance, trying to bait Tyson into a counter. 'Iron Mike' connects with a body shot. Tyson is trying to pick angles but Paul is out jabbing the former heavyweight champion.

Our score: 10-9 Paul.

Round 5

Paul is still keeping up with the jab, which has provided him a lot of success in the fight. Paul catches Tyson with a quick 1-2. Tyson catches Paul with a left hook as his opponent tries to close the distance.

Paul is still playing possum, trying to lure Tyson into a counter.

Our score: 10-9 Paul.

Round 6

Paul still seems reluctant to lead the action and is fighting 'Iron Mike' on the outside. Paul connects with a quick one-two. Tyson's work rate has clearly diminished as he is finding it hard to close distance on his much younger opponent.

Our score: 10-9 Paul.

Round 7

Tyson lands a powerful left hook. Paul lands a quick right hand on his opponent's head. It looks like Tyson is looking for openings to land a haymaker. Paul lands a powerful left hook, eliciting a reaction out of Tyson.

Tyson is trying to push the pace but is getting countered by his opponent.

Our score: 10-9 Paul.

Round 8

Paul is trying to close the distance. Tyson pushes back with a powerful left hook. Paul lands a quick jab. Tyson eats a barrage of shots as he backs away from 'The Problem Child'.

Watch the heartwarming moment below:

Expand Tweet

Paul bows to Tyson as the 10-second bell rings. Paul and Tyson embrace one other in a heartwarming gesture as the fight ends.

Expand Tweet

Our score: 10-9 Paul.

Stay tuned for the official decision.

Official decision: Jake Paul def. Mike Tyson via unanimous decision. (80-72, 79-73, 79-73)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback