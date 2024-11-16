Jake Paul reacts to Gervonta Davis threatening to "beat the brakes off" him, talks potential Conor McGregor fight: "He's not his own boss"

Jake Paul has the attention of much of the combat sports world right now following his win over Mike Tyson. The likes of Gervonta Davis have taken aim at 'The Problem Child' since his clash with Tyson, with 'Tank' sharing his eagerness to land an uppercut on Paul's chin.

The 27-year-old was heavily criticized for his decision to take on boxing legend 'Iron Mike'. Much of the criticism centered around the pair's 31-year age gap.

Following the conclusion of Paul vs. Tyson, the WBA lightweight world champion took to Instagram to share a heated message with the 27-year-old. Davis' Instagram story was reposted to X by @BronGotGame.

'Tank' wrote this:

"To that bozo who shared the ring with Mike, you a whole bozo for this and you didn't get the job done... One more thing, I'ma beat the brakes off Jake when I catch em... Upper cut, jab, jab, left hook, upper cut, hook. Watch."

Check out Gervonta Davis' post below:

At the post-fight press conference, 'The Problem Child' was informed of Davis' message. He was also asked if a fight with Conor McGregor would be a possibility in the future, and said this:

"I'd be down. Let's run it, I'd be super super down... Is there a height limit in boxing? Yeah [Conor] will never [fight me]. He knows, he's not his own boss."

Check out Jake Paul's comments below:

Jake Paul reflects on victory over Mike Tyson

Jake Paul and Mike Tyson clashed in a much-anticipated and scrutinized boxing match in front of a record-breaking crowd at the AT&T Stadium in Texas.

The bout went the full eight scheduled rounds, with 'The Problem Child' being awarded a unanimous decision win over the former heavyweight champion.

With Paul being known for his brash and boastful persona on the microphone, he took a moment to pay tribute to the legendary career of Tyson during his post-fight interview. He said:

"First and foremost, Mike Tyson, it's such an honor. Let's give it up for Mike, he's a legend. He's the greatest to ever do it. He's the GOAT. I look up to him, I'm inspired by him and we wouldn't be here today without him. This man is an icon."

Check out Jake Paul's tribute to Mike Tyson below:

