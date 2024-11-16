Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson reportedly garners biggest non-Las Vegas gate in U.S. history, breaks Texas record previously held by Canelo Alvarez

Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson is proving to be a spectacle for the ages. Reports suggest it has smashed the previous live gate record held in Texas. The fight is set to take place at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

According to a post made by prominent MMA reporter Luke Thomas, the upcoming fight card has nearly doubled the previous record of $9 million held by pound-for-pound great Canelo Alvarez.

The 28-year-old's promotional company also announced that they expect 70,000 people to attend the bout, a near sell-out, as the AT&T Stadium holds a total of 80,000.

The return of the former heavyweight king has seen the event accrue the largest non-Las Vegas live gate for a boxing event in U.S. history.

Trending

Thomas took to X and posted this:

"Paul vs. Tyson and Taylor vs. Serrano 2 is the biggest boxing gate outside of Las Vegas in U.S. history. Paul vs. Tyson gate has surpassed $17.8 million, nearly double the previous Texas gate record for combat sports in both boxing and MMA, obliterating Canelo's record of $9 millon. Paul vs. Tyson's gate is also higher than any non-Las Vegas UFC agte in history, other than McGregor vs. Alvarez in NYC per public records."

See Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson's newly-held records below:

Expand Tweet

Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson is "not good," according to Tom Aspinall

Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson has captivated the combat sports world, who are eager to see if 'The Problem Child' will topple another legend or if the former heavyweight champion will give fans a glimpse into the past.

But despite the anticipation surrounding the fight, it has garnered much criticism from fans, largely due to the 31-year age gap between the two boxers.

UFC interim heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall recently shared his thoughts on the upcoming clash during an interview with Robbie Fox of the Spinnin Backfist MMA Show.

Aspinall said this:

"I watched the pad workouts, and I know pads are just pads, it's just a workout for the cameras. But I was watching it and I was like, 'Sh*t, Jake Paul is gonna knock him out.' This is not good. It's not something I want to see... He's like my dad's age, I don't want to see someone my dad's age getting knocked out... Just let the old guys be old."

Watch Aspinall discuss Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson below (16:34):

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback