Tom Aspinall bemoans being "blacklisted" from attending UFC 309 press conference: "I was told 'no'"

Tom Aspinall recently disclosed why he wasn't in attendance for the UFC 309 pre-fight press conference and noted that it wasn't his decision to not attend. Aspinall noted that he expressed interest in attending, but it appears as though the promotion believed it would cause a distraction.

The interim heavyweight champion has been the topic of discussion ahead of UFC 309 despite not competing on the card. He officially weighed in as the backup for tomorrow night's heavyweight championship main event between Jon Jones and Stipe Miocic.

While speaking to Daniel Cormier on the 'UFC 309: Morning Weigh In Show', the Englishman expressed his disappointment after not attending the press conference. Aspinall disclosed that he requested to attend but was denied due to the promotion's decision:

"I asked to be at the press conference and I was told, 'No'...I was trying to go. I got blacklisted from the press conference. To be honest, I think that a lot of people have done a lot of work for me this week, which is great. I don't have to do nothing, I've been chilling...checking out New York City enjoying myself." [54:56]

Check out the full episode featuring Tom Aspinall's comments below:

Tom Aspinall intends to be involved at UFC 309

Despite not attending the UFC 309 pre-fight press conference, Tom Aspinall noted that he intends to have some sort of involvement at the event.

During the aforementioned conversation, Aspinall mentioned that he has something planned in the event that there is an interaction with the winner of the heavyweight title fight main event between Jon Jones and Stipe Miocic:

"I showed up to this place thinking, 'Yeah, we're gonna do something'. We're gonna some stuff, I got a few stuff prepared. I was planning on going to the press conference and all that stuff, but the fans and the media did a lot of it for me to be honest, so that's really nice and I appreciate it very much."

Check out the fan reaction after Dana White said Tom Aspinall should fight Jones vs. Miocic winner below:

