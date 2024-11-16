"I almost died in June" - Mike Tyson opens up about battle with life-threatening health issues months before Jake Paul loss

Mike Tyson is holding his head high following a disappointing loss to Jake Paul last night, having survived a near-death experience just months before the fight. The pair locked horns in a boxing match, the first professional outing for Tyson since his retirement in 2005.

Unfortunately, 'Iron Mike' lacked the mobility and speed to make his offense count for anything. However, his defensive awareness was there, making it difficult for Paul to land on him. In the wake of his loss, Tyson penned a heartfelt statement on X, expressing gratefulness for how the events in his life have transpired:

"This is one of those situations when you lost but still won. I'm grateful for last night. No regrets to get in ring one last time. I almost died in June. Had eight lblood transfusions. Lost half my blood and 25lbs in hospital and had to fight to get healthy to fight so I won."

Not only did Tyson survive a near-death experience, but he will forever treasure the fact that he was able to fight in front of his children:

"To have my children see me stand toe to toe and finish eight rounds with a talented fighter half my age in front of a packed Dallas Cowboy stadium is an experience that no man has the right to ask for. Thank you"

Alongside Tyson's age, his health was a big topic ahead of his match with Paul. His health-related issues led to the postponement of the bout, which was originally scheduled for a July 20 date. Fortunately, he made it to the fight and emerged relatively unscathed, suffering no knockout loss.

Mike Tyson was in a wheelchair not too long ago

Mike Tyson's health has taken several hits over the years due to his age and general wear and tear from decades of boxing. He struggled with a noticeable knee issue during his fight against Jake Paul. However, before it, he was in a wheelchair due to sciatica, which is pain shooting down the leg from the lower back.

It is usually caused by a herniated spinal disc pressing into the lumbar or sacral nerve roots. When his sciatica flares up, Tyson is seriously compromised, unable to walk or talk.

