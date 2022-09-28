Boxing News Round Up: Jake Paul sued for $100 million, Mike Tyson shows signs of health degradation, and Frank Warren gives clarity on Fury vs. Joshua

Jake Paul is being sued for $100 million, former heavyweight champion Mike Tyson is showing signs of health degradation, and Frank Warren has given fans clarity on Tyson Fury vs. Anthony Joshua.

There's a lot happening in the world of boxing.

Welcome to Sportskeeda Boxing News Round Up, where we take a look at the latest happenings in the sport.

#3. Jake Paul sued for $100 million

Jake Paul was recently handed a $100 million lawsuit as a result of his accusations made against Matchroom Boxing's Eddie Hearn.

Paul accused Hearn of bribing the judge scoring the Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano bout. Hearn then went on to suggest that he would like Paul to publicly apologize or else he will have to deal with the consequences.

Chisanga Malata



Eddie Hearn is suing Jake Paul for more than $100m for claiming Glenn Feldman was "paid" by Matchroom after Joshua v Usyk 2



"Matchroom & Mr Hearn will be seeking damages in well excess of $100m given the value & goodwill attached to the Matchroom business."

As one would expect, Jake Paul did not apologize. This made Eddie Hearn take legal action against him and as a result, 'The Problem Child' was sued for defamation for more than $100 million.

#2. Mike Tyson shows signs of health degradation

Legendary boxer Mike Tyson has started to show signs of heath degradation. The 56-year-old first raised concerns about his health after he was seen in a wheelchair at Miami International Airport.

It was later revealed that Mike Tyson suffers from a medical condition called sciatica, which makes it hard for him to walk. While 'Iron Mike' made it clear that it is the only medical condition he suffers from, fans are now more concerned for his health as he was seen struggling to eat on his podcast.

Watch the episode below:

#1. Frank Warren gives clarity on Fury vs. Joshua

There has been a lot of speculation surrounding a matchup between Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury recently. However, 'The Gypsy King' seemingly called off his fight against 'AJ' as Joshua failed to sign the contract before the deadline he had set.

While fans would still hope to see this fight take place, Frank Warren has offered some clarity on the situation. During an interview with talkSPORT, he suggested that they are still trying to make the fight happen but Fury has lost patience. TalkSPORT journalist Michael Benson tweeted:

"Frank Warren has insisted that they are still trying to make Tyson Fury vs. Anthony Joshua following a 'good meeting' today. However, he said Fury's 'lost patience', hence his deadline."

Take a look at Michael Benson's tweet:

Michael Benson

