Pizza Hut’s new limited-time Ultimate Hut Bundle: Deals and availability explored

Pizza Hut has released a new limited-time bundle to celebrate the National Pizza Day. The bundle features customizable products together for prices starting at $24.99, which could vary in different areas.

February 9 marks National Pizza Day but incidentally, it is also the day of the Super Bowl. Philadelphia Eagles will take on Kansas City Chiefs at the Caesars Superdome and fans are excited for the big day. Super bowl is a big event, especially in the US, and brands try their best to make use of it. Pizza Hut's new bundle is an exciting addition to the new list of products.

Pizza Hut's Ultimate Hut Bundle explored

The pizza chain has introduced a new bundle that offers a good amount of food and great customizations at a starting price of $24.99. The price can vary according to the area or on additions of some extras.

The Pizza Hut Ultimate Bundle includes - two medium pizzas, eight boneless wings, any sticks and dips.

Two Medium Pizzas

Customers can choose from Chicago, Tavern-style, Original Pan Pizza, Hand Tossed, or Thin 'N Crispy crusts. Stuffed crust isn't part of the deal. They can choose up to 10 toppings out of 20 options and one sauce out of five options. They can also choose the amount of cheese up to a limit as extra will be charged.

Eight boneless wings

Customers can choose the sauce from honey BBQ, garlic parmesan, lemon pepper dry rub, Buffalo sauce (mild, medium, burnin' hot), Cajun-style dry rub, spicy garlic, or sweet chili.

Any sticks and dips

Customers can choose between sticks like breadsticks, garlic sticks, or roasted garlic cheese sticks. They can also add one dipping sauce to the bundle out of nine options like blue cheese, marinara, garlic, etc.

Availability

The Pizza Hut Ultimate Hut bundle is available now online for delivery or pickup or also at their outlets across the US. It can be a brilliant addition to Super Bowl parties.

However, the bundle will be available until the end of March 2025 so customers can enjoy it later as well.

Pizza Hut's Valentine's Day offer

The Ultimate Bundle isn't the only deal Pizza Hut has released this month. It's also bringing back its heart-shaped pizza for Valentine's Day 2025. It will be the eighth edition of the beloved product.

This limited-time pizza features a medium-sized pizza baked in the shape of a heart. Customers can choose their crust and toppings like any other pizza and the prices are in line with normal medium pizzas as well.

Interestingly, these pizzas aren't sliced like other pizzas as the brand's tagline suggests:

"We don't break hearts, we bake them"

These heart-shaped pizzas are available for online orders, takeaway, or at select outlets.

Super Bowl themed-offerings from other brands

Just like Pizza Hut, many food chains and brands are focussing on bringing in new products and offers for their fans on the Super Bowl weekend.

Little Caesars has released a Bacon & Cheese flavor of its beloved Crazy Puffs, which is available in Pepperoni and Four Cheese flavors. The chain has also re-introduced its 'Crazy Crust' i.e. cheese-filled crust.

Krispy Kreme has released a new football-shaped doughnut that is filled with white creme. Dunkin' Donuts, meanwhile, has released a 'Dunkings Meal' for $6 which features a sausage, egg, and cheese sandwich, hashbrowns, and medium cold or hot coffee.

Fans certainly have a number of options to make their Super Bowl experience even more special!

