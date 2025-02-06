Krispy Kreme releases new football-themed doughnuts: Product and deals explored 

One of the biggest doughnut chains, Krispy Kreme, has released new football-themed doughnuts ahead of the Superbowl. Fans can now get their hands on football-shaped doughnuts for their watch parties for the big game.

Philadelphia Eagles are set to face Kansas City Chiefs in the Superbowl at the Caesars Superdome on Sunday, February 9. Many brands are looking to take advantage of the big event and have launched themed products. Krispy Kreme is no different as it has launched a football-themed doughnut.

Krispy Kreme's football-themed doughnut explored

The new football-themed doughnut features its classic doughnut filled with its signature white creme. It is then topped with a chocolate glaze, covering the entire top of the doughnut. White icing is then used to make the laces of a football on the doughnut.

Krispy Kreme has released a box named "Big Game Dozen." It will feature six of these football-themed doughnuts and six of their Original Glazed doughnuts.

Availability

These football-themed doughnuts will be available online and at all Krispy Kreme outlets in the United States, starting from February 6, 2025. They will be available throughout the SuperBowl weekend.

Not only that, fans can also pre-order these boxes but that is only applicable to catering sizes. If someone wants to pre-order the "Big Game" box, they will have to order at least two boxes or more. One can find more information on the company's website.

$2 Original Glazed Doughnut Offer

Aside from the "Big Game Dozen" box, the doughnut chain has launched another offer. Fans can get a box of 12 Original Glazed Doughnuts for just $2 on purchase of any other dozen. They don't have to be football-themed only.

Krispy Kreme is certainly fully prepared for the SuperBowl weekend.

Krispy Kreme's Valentine's Day special box

Aside from the limited-edition football-themed doughnuts, Krispy Kreme fans can also enjoy the Valentine's Day-themed box this month. The chain's new product has four heart-shaped doughnuts, each in a different flavor.

About these heart-shaped doughnuts, Dave Skena, Krispy Kreme's Chief Growth Officer, said (via foodandwine.com):

“Our Hearts in Bloom Collection is perfect for sharing love and appreciation for anyone special in your life this Valentine’s Day. They might like flowers, but they’ll love our beautiful and delicious flower doughnuts. They are perfect for sweethearts, family, friends, and co-workers."

The four flavors in the Valentine's Day box are -

You Make My Daisy - White creme-filled doughnut with strawberry icing and white topping.

Blooming Heart - Cookies & Cream filled doughnut with purple icing and sprinkles.

Love You Bunches - Chocolate-filled doughnut with red icing and flower decoration.

You Are My Sunshine - Caramel-filled doughnut with chocolate icing.

These doughnuts are only available until Valentine's Day online or at their outlets.

Krispy Kreme launches 9 new flavors

If the aforementioned boxes weren't enough, Krispy Kreme has launched a whopping nine new flavors, calling it "more faves to crave". These flavors are also limited edition and only available at select stores.

The flavors are - Biscoff Cookie Butter Kreme, Black & White, Chocolate Caramel Kreme, Cinnamon Apple, Cinnamon Swirl, Maple Iced, New York Cheesecake, Oreo Cookies & Kreme and Original Glazed Cake.

Krispy Kreme has certainly left no stone unturned for its fans at the start of 2025. Interested individuals can find more information about these products on the chain's website.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback