Krispy Kreme’s New “More Faves to Crave” Menu: Flavors, deals, and more details explored

Krispy Kreme has unveiled its latest lineup, “More Faves to Crave,” featuring nine exciting doughnut flavors to start the year on a sweet note. According to food blogger Markie Devo, who first shared the news on social media, this limited-time menu includes a mix of indulgent treats like Biscoff Cookie Butter Kreme and Cinnamon Apple Filled Doughnuts.

The menu, now available at select locations, comes with creative offerings like OREO Cookies & Kreme Doughnut and New York Cheesecake Doughnut, perfect for dessert lovers seeking something new. Whether you’re drawn to the nostalgic flavors of Original Glazed Cake Doughnut or the boldness of Chocolate Caramel Kreme, this limited-time lineup claims to have something for everyone.

What’s on Krispy Kreme's “More Faves to Crave” menu?

The “More Faves to Crave” menu features nine new flavors, offering a mix of bold, classic, and innovative options:

Biscoff Cookie Butter Kreme Doughnut: Filled with Biscoff-flavored cream, dipped in cookie butter, and topped with Biscoff cookie pieces and white icing. Black & White Doughnut: An Original Glazed doughnut coated in white icing, topped with semi-sweet chocolate chips, and finished with chocolate drizzle. Chocolate Caramel Kreme Doughnut: Filled with chocolate caramel-flavored Kreme, dipped in chocolate icing, and topped with caramel drizzle. Cinnamon Apple Filled Doughnut: A winter treat featuring cinnamon apple compote and cinnamon sugar topping. Cinnamon Swirl Doughnut: Topped with cream cheese icing and cinnamon sugar for a warm, spiced flavor. Maple Iced Doughnut: Dipped in maple icing for a simple yet satisfying option. New York Cheesecake Doughnut: Filled with cheesecake-flavored Kreme and topped with graham cracker crumbs and white icing. OREO Cookies & Kreme Doughnut: A cookies-and-cream delight featuring OREO Kreme filling, cookie pieces, and white icing. Original Glazed Cake Doughnut: A cake version of the beloved Original Glazed flavor.

These doughnuts are designed to cater to a variety of taste preferences, ensuring there’s something for everyone.

Availability and locations

The “More Faves to Crave” menu is available for a limited time at select locations nationwide. To find out if your local Krispy Kreme is offering these new treats, check the brand’s official website or app.

Recent Krispy Kreme innovations

Krispy Kreme x Pop-Tarts collaboration (Image via Krispy Kreme)

This renowned doughnut brand has consistently introduced innovative products to keep its offerings fresh and exciting. Recent launches include:

Crazy Good Doughnuts Collection : A collaboration with Pop-Tarts featuring nostalgic flavors like Frosted Strawberry, Brown Sugar Cinnamon, and Frosted Chocolatey Fudge.

: A collaboration with Pop-Tarts featuring nostalgic flavors like Frosted Strawberry, Brown Sugar Cinnamon, and Frosted Chocolatey Fudge. Caramel Vanilla Latte: A new beverage combining the flavors of caramel and vanilla, available hot, iced, or frozen.

Deals and promotions

Krispy Kreme often pairs new menu launches with exclusive promotions. While no specific deals have been announced for the “More Faves to Crave” menu, customers can look out for updates on the brand’s loyalty program or social media channels.

Krispy Kreme’s “More Faves to Crave” menu introduces a range of flavors that reflect both innovation and tradition. With options like the Biscoff Cookie Butter Kreme and OREO Cookies & Kreme, the menu caters to diverse tastes. As these doughnuts are available for a limited time at select locations, fans are encouraged to try them before they’re gone. For more details on availability, visit the company's website or app.

