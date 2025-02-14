Trader Joe's launches new Sweetheart White Stilton Cheese for Valentine's Day: Everything we know so far

Trader Joe's has introduced a new special treat for cheese lovers: the Sweetheart White Stilton Cheese. This delightful combination of sweet and savory is part of the grocery store chain's limited-edition Valentine's Day 2025 offerings.

Available for a limited time, this cheese is filled with indulgent ingredients like chocolate fudge, dried cherries, and caramel, making it an ideal choice for a snack or a charcuterie board. The Sweetheart White Stilton Cheese is priced at $5.49.

More about Trader Joe's Sweetheart White Stilton Cheese

Trader Joe's is continuing its tradition of offering Valentine's Day specials. The American grocery chain has introduced the perfect cheese for fans to enjoy with their loved ones.

Sharing details about the limited-edition Sweetheart White Stilton Cheese, Instagram user @trader_joes_treasure_hunt, who is known for sharing new and upcoming products at the grocery chain, posted on Instagram:

“New Sweetheart White Stilton Cheese coming to Trader Joe’s! Perfect for a Valentine’s themed charcuterie! Creamy white Stilton cheese with bits of chocolate fudge, caramel, and dried cherries throughout!”

The Sweetheart White Stilton Cheese is a sophisticated delight made using the crumbly and creamy White Stilton. The brand’s official website states that the White Stilton cheese is made for the brand by a renowned creamery in Leicestershire, UK. It further describes the product as:

“Sweetheart Stilton is studded with a mix of teeny bits of chocolate fudge, buttery caramel, and chewy dried cherries to give each bite a complementary mix of candy flavors and toothsome textures.”

The Sweetheart White Stilton Cheese is packed in an eye-catching gift form with bright red wax, making it a perfect Valentine's Day surprise for your sweetheart.

Price and availability

The Sweetheart White Stilton Cheese is listed at $5.49 for 6.34 oz on Trader Joe's website. According to Allrecipes, this indulgent dessert cheese is a limited-time offering specifically released for Valentine's Day.

Trader Joe's other Valentine's Day offerings

This year, the brand has released an exciting lineup of products for Valentine's Day 2025.

Dark Chocolate Bark - The new Dark Chocolate Bark is loaded with all-good ingredients like puffed quinoa and freeze-dried raspberries. It is priced at $5.49 for 8 Oz.

- The new Dark Chocolate Bark is loaded with all-good ingredients like puffed quinoa and freeze-dried raspberries. It is priced at $5.49 for 8 Oz. Heart-Shaped Macarons - The Valentine’s special Heart Shaped Macarons will be the best treat for your sweetheart. These vanilla crème macarons are stuffed with strawberry and raspberry filling. Adorably shaped as little hearts, they are priced at $5.49 for 4.23 Oz.

- The Valentine’s special Heart Shaped Macarons will be the best treat for your sweetheart. These vanilla crème macarons are stuffed with strawberry and raspberry filling. Adorably shaped as little hearts, they are priced at $5.49 for 4.23 Oz. Strawberry Mini Hold the Cone - The Strawberry Mini Hold the Cone is a super indulgent treat to surprise your Valentine. This mini ice cream cone is lined with a rich and chocolatey coating. Filled with a tiny scoop of creamy strawberry-flavor ice cream, the bite-sized treat is then dipped, ice cream-side down, in a chocolatey coating. These come for $3.99 for 7.9 Oz.

When it comes to Valentine's Day surprises, you can leave things to Trader Joe's. This candy-studded Sweetheart White Stilton Cheese is the perfect flavorful treat.

