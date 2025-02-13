McDonald’s Chicken Strips to make a comeback this year: Details explored

The previously discontinued McDonald's chicken strips will return in 2025. The Golden Arches intends to increase its chicken market share this year. Apart from this, to boost chicken category sales, the company also plans to bring another snack that was previously discontinued.

The announcements about this relaunch aired on February 10 during the Q4 earnings conference call. A high public demand prompted the fast food chain to make this decision.

McDonald's Chicken Strips will most likely return with Snack Wraps

Recently, the Q4 earnings call of McDonald's took place in which the fast food chain showed an interest in expanding the chicken market share by bringing back two discontinued items in its menu. The chicken sales are increasing due to McCrispy, and the brand wants to give impetus to its sales with these releases.

McDonald’s CEO Chris Kempczinski shared the following during the call:

“We're excited about the significant opportunity we see within our chicken portfolio and see the potential to add another point of chicken market share by the end of 2026.”

The announcement about the launch of "new chicken strips" in the U.S. this year came at the 14th minute of the call. These were famous as Chicken Selects before McDonald's discontinued them.

Kempczinski also talked about the reintroduction of chicken Snack Wraps. Moreover, the Chicken Big Mac will also make a comeback this year but as a limited-time offering.

The exact time of the launch is still not known. However, Restaurant Dive, on the basis of a report by BTIG analysts, suggests that these strips will hit the market in late April. The report conveys that McDonald's will most likely take these steps to recover the losses from the E. coli outbreak in October last year.

McDonald's launched chicken tenders as Chicken Selects in 2002

Chicken Selects, or strips, were chicken tenders, which made their debut in 2002. These were discontinued in the U.S. in 2013 due to inconsistent demand and cost related reasons, as per a Business Insider report. However, these Chicken Strips can sill be found on the menu of McDonald's at different locations outside the U.S..

McDonald's subsequently introduced Buttermilk Crispy Tenders in 2017, but they were also withdrawn from the menu in 2020 as part of a menu rationalization during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Snack Wraps are making a comeback after nine years

In response to the virtual demand of chicken Snack Wraps, the Golden Arches is reintroducing this snack. About Snack Wraps, CEO Chris Kempczinski said:

"This year, there is incredible energy for the return of Snack Wraps in the U.S., along with a few other markets."

Snack Wraps were first launched in the United States in 2006. These wraps were made of a soft flour tortilla and packed with white meat chicken breast (crispy or grilled), lettuce, shredded cheddar jack cheese, and choice of sauce.

Despite its early success, the Snack Wrap was withdrawn in the United States in 2016 owing to poor sales and a complicated preparation process that hampered kitchen operations.

Fans can look out for the date of the return of two McDonald's menu items, Chicken Strips and Snack Wraps.

