Dairy Queen brings back its Mint Oreo Blizzard: Availability and product details explored

Dairy Queen is making its fans’ wishes come true by re-releasing their favorite Mint Oreo Blizzard. The American multinational fast-food chain is celebrating St. Patrick’s Day a little early by bringing back the minty treat for the first time in 5 years.

Known to bring out seasonal hits, America’s greatest mix-in dessert chain has reportedly announced the limited-time return of the Mint Oreo Blizzard. Fans would be able to enjoy the soft serve without having to wait until the Irish holiday which is celebrated on March 17 every year.

Product details and availability: Dairy Queen’s Mint Oreo Blizzard

While February is the perfect month to get sweet and hearty treats, Dairy Queen is making sure that fans who love minty delights won’t have to wait long for their much-awaited mint-flavored blizzard.

The brand is always treating its fans with some new creations popping up on their Blizzard treat horizon. And this time of the year is perfect for the Mint Oreo Blizzard. This beloved St. Patrick’s Day creation is a green treat, filled with scrumptious Oreo cookie pieces, and mint topping which blended well with the brand’s signature vanilla soft serve.

According to the brand’s website:

“This treat has it all! It will wow your taste buds and leave you with one word: “woah.”

The Mint Oreo Blizzard is one of the St. Patrick’s Day favorites, which the brand typically releases for the Irish holiday. However, it is important to note the limited Mint Oreo Blizzard hasn’t been seen since the year 2020 which makes it even more exciting to get.

Loaded with the chocolaty and cream-flavored Oreo cookie pieces, the soft serve will only be available for a limited period, according the a report by AllRecipes. However, the brand doesn’t specify for how long, so we take it that the Mint Oreo Blizzard will be on the brand’s menus till March 17, 2025, or hopefully until the end of the next month.

How Dairy Queen made its minty "Blizzard" treat a St. Patrick’s Day staple

Over the years, the brand has been treating its fans with delightful minty Blizzard treats. These green ice cream treats which are loaded with pieces of cookies or brownies celebrate the spirit of the beloved St. Patrick’s Day.

Last year, the chain treated its fans with Mint Brownie Blizzard which blended brownie pieces, choco chunks, and cool mint toppings to create a rich and refreshing ice cream delight. In previous years, Dairy Queen had also launched a special sprinkle-filled strawberry shake Under the Rainbow Shake for St. Patrick’s Day season.

While we don’t know what surprising new treats are to come next from the brand’s freezer, Dairy Queen has made its customers happy with its mouth-watering and world-famous soft serve – with or without the festive season.

